Hempnewsbreaks Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U) Strengths, Milestones Featured As CBD Industry Projected To See Impressive Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HempFusion Wellness (TSX: CBD.U) , along with its five-channel strategy, impressive line of products and historic first day of trading after completing its $17 million IPO, were the focus of a recent article. The article outlined the power of the company, noting that it was the first U.S.-based CBD company approved for listing directly on the TSX. The article recounted the company's strength as a leader in the and wellness CBD and called out its diverse portfolio of brands, including HempFusion CBD, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research and HF Labs; the article also noted that the company offers four dozen products ranging from tinctures to proprietary over-the-counter (“OTC”) topicals with more than 30 additional products under development. The company's product and market diversity is one of its strengths, particularly its Probulin Probiotics brand. Launched in 2013. Probulin has since become a wholly owned subsidiary of HempFusion and ranks as one of the fastest-growing probiotic companies in the natural product space.“Our products are based on exclusive and unique raw materials that are as close to the plants' natural fingerprint as possible,” said HempFusion co-founder and CEO in the article, who also noted that“this IPO will accelerate our ability to scale HempFusion 's operations both domestically and internationally, drive accelerated growth within all our distribution channels, and significantly expand our marketing initiatives. A large percentage of the proceeds from the IPO will be earmarked for building out our ecommerce strategy.”

To view the full article, visit

About HempFusion Wellness Inc.

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retailers across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs (“SKUs”) including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed over-the-counter (“OTC”) topicals, doctor/practitioner lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex(TM) and are available in store or online. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HempFusion are available in the company's newsroom at

About HempWire

HempWire (HW) is a dedicated information provider focused on (1) aggregating hemp-related news, (2) issuing HempNewsBreaks designed to update investors on the latest developments in the hemp market, (3) enhancing corporate news releases, (4) providing full-service distribution and social media offerings to public and private client-partners and (5) designing and implementing all-inclusive corporate communication solutions. HW is strategically positioned within the rapidly expanding hemp sector with a team of journalists working to help a growing roster of public and private companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers and members of the media. We leverage a vast network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets to deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the hemp industry. HempWire (HW) is where HEMP news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text HEMPWIRE to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with HW? Ask our Editor

HempWire (HW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .