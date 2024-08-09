Hempnewsbreaks Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Advances In Goal To Build E-Commerce Portfolio, Target Specific Market Segments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Green Hygienics Holdings (OTCQB: GRYN) recently closed on the of certain assets of Primordia, a seed-to-soil, single-origin hemp company. The strategic move brings Green Hygienics significantly closer to its goal to build a portfolio of sites that target specific segments while expanding its potential. Assets acquired in the transaction include Primordia inventory, equipment, brands and trademarks, as well as an site, customer base and relationships that provide the potential for up to 10,000 acres of contract cultivation.“We are at the forefront of a growing, dynamic new sector within the biotech industry,” said Green Hygienics CEO Ron Loudoun in a recent update.“The demand side continues to grow rapidly, while on the supply side the learning curve is steep and opportunities for valued acquisitions will arise. Our first e-commerce site is for the boutique brand Sol Valley Ranch, and the Primordia acquisition will target farm-direct bulk wholesale buyers. When you consider the improved ROI created through sales of finished product, it makes sense to develop or acquire a portfolio of e-commerce sites that target specific market segments. This acquisition will generate immediate cash flow for Green Hygienics.”

Green Hygienics Holdings is a California-based, innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high-standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company owns the largest single USDA Certified Organic hemp for CBD farm in North America with 824 acres and approximately 400,000 square feet of greenhouse. The company's corporate mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers as well as to partner with CPG (consumer-packaged-goods) and pharmaceutical companies. Green Hygienics intends to be a leader in compliances and capabilities in the hemp and cannabinoid supply marketplace. Using state-of-the-art technologies, the company intends to open a whole new world of novel cannabinoids and targeted bio-delivery technologies never before explored, solving the issues of stability, pharmacokinetics, biological tissue penetration and bioavailability. Green Hygienics is building a team of visionary agrotechnology, pharmaceutical and life scientists working at the intersection of nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and pharmaceutical technologies with a goal to improve lives. For more information about the company, visit .

