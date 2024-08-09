Hempnewsbreaks Hero Technologies Inc. (HENC) Strengthens Balance Sheet With Veteran Hemp

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hero Technologies (OTC: HENC) recently received an independent third-party valuation and purchase price allocation for the of the assets of Veteran Hemp Co.“In November 2020, Hero Technologies entered into a purchase agreement to acquire all the assets of Veteran Hemp Co. from Patriot Shield National LLC,” reads a recent article. Veteran Hemp Co., which offers hemp that is tested, tasted and veteran approved, is committed to providing quality, consistent, delicious product, and it accomplishes this by working with the best farmers in the country, delivering the best genetics, helping at every point along the way, and packaging only the best product.“According to the valuation, which was calculated by Doty Scott Enterprises, the acquired assets from Veteran Hemp are valued at $169,711. The report noted that the acquisition improved Hero Technologies' balance sheet with $140,805 in total tangible assets, $71,526 in net tangible assets, and $98,195 in intangible assets, including trade names, customer base and goodwill.”

About Hero Technologies Inc.

Hero Technologies is a cannabis company working toward a vertically integrated business model. The company owns a majority stake in BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and cultivation of large flowering plants, creating increased harvest efficiencies. Hero Technologies' strategic business plan includes cannabis genetic engineering, farmland for both medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production licenses, distribution licenses, consumer packaging, and retail and dispensary operations that make the company a multi-state operator (“MSO”). For more information about the company, visit .

