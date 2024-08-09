Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (GTVH) Finalizes Acquisition Of Industrial Hemp, CBD Industry Leader

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)





GTVH completes of long-time partner Sonder Fulfillment LLC



CEO believes acquisition will lead to“one of the most powerful and greatest end-consumer CBD product manufacturers in the entire world”

With added resources, Sonder Fulfillment can increase marketing efforts, create new distribution channels and vastly expand international footprint



Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) , a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and industries, has completed the acquisition of Sonder Fulfillment LLC ( ). GTVH focuses on purchasing, acquiring or entering joint ventures with high-quality companies that, with GTVH's support and resources, can develop into unique opportunities, and Sonder Fulfillment is a perfect example of that strategy put into action."The team at Sonder Fulfillment have been partners of ours for a long time, and we have all been working together for years on many different projects," said Golden Triangle Ventures CEO Steffan Dalsgaard."Completing this acquisition brings one of the most amazing teams I have ever had the pleasure to...Read More>>The latest news and updates relating to GTVH are available in the company's newsroom at