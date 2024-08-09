Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Is Changing Absorption Of Fat-Soluble Compounds Through Patented Dehydratech(TM) Technology
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. and its patented DehydraTECH technology promote a more effective, less expensive form of oral drug delivery evaluated thoroughly in vivo, in vitro, and human clinical testing
DehydraTECH is sub-licensed to other companies in select countries, and is in close collaboration with the largest R&D organization in Canada, the National Research Council, since January 2017
The Technology is suitable for use with a wide range of product formats, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and over-the-counter (“OTC”) capsules, pills, tablets, and oral suspensions
DehydraTECH-enabled drugs offer multiple benefits, including faster delivery, increased bioavailability, increased brain absorption, improved drug potency, reduced administration costs, and masking unwanted taste without the use of additional sweeteners.
As an innovator of drug delivery methods, Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) and its patented DehydraTECH are improving the speed and efficiency of orally delivered fat-soluble active molecules and drugs. Lexaria Bioscience is advancing its IP for transforming existing consumer products and medications that may improve availability and bioavailability. DehydraTECH promotes a more effective, less expensive form of oral drug delivery evaluated thoroughly in vivo, in vitro, and human clinical testing.
Lexaria Bioscience operates four subsidiary companies focused on different commercial opportunities within their respective industries – Lexaria Pharma Corp., Lexaria Nicotine Corp. (16.67% owned by Altria Ventures Inc.), Lexaria Hemp Corp., and Lexaria Canpharm Corp. The DehydraTECH technology is also...
