Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Among Hemp Cultivators Set To Benefit From California's Assembly Bill 45

The 2018 U.S. Bill removed“hemp” from the definition of cannabis but did not allow for inclusion of cannabidiol (“CBD”) in food or supplements



Regulations will remain in terms of labeling and serving size, and they will be determined by CDPH (California Department of Public Health)

Green Hygienics exclusively works with industrial hemp and stands to benefit from the signing of AB45 in California



The Farm Bill of 2018 was a game-changer in the hemp industry. Signed into law in December 2018, the Farm Bill removed"hemp" (Cannabis sativa L) and its derivatives comprised of a low concentration (less than 0.3%) of the psychoactive 9-tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") compound from the Controlled Substances Act definition of cannabis. Within the bill, the FDA preserved authoritative rights over hemp products ( ). Therefore, all hemp products must meet any applicable FDA requirements or standards – much like any other product sold legally on the market.Recently, more than three years after this ruling, Assembly Bill 45 (AB45) was signed by Governor Gavin Newsome, allowing for hemp-derived cannabinoids, extracts, and derivatives, in food and dietary supplements. However, AB45 does not come without...