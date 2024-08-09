Networknewsaudio The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Sees Stellar Growth In Fast-Growing Beverage Space

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) As consumers continue to insist on more healthy options in choices in their lives, the global drinks is projected to see consistent, continued growth, with a CAGR of 7.88% during the next five years. That growth will come from all sectors, including convenience store sales, orders and the hospitality sector, which is recovering from slowdowns. Bottled water continues to be America's favorite drink , outselling soda for the first time in 2016 and continuing that feat every year since. Leading the healthy beverage charge are companies, such as The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) (Profile ) , that are eager to innovate as they meet consumers calls for both taste and quality. In the most recent of a string of innovations that have earned WTER the title of largest independent alkaline company in the country, The Alkaline Water Company launched a brand new line of six natural functional waters. Earlier this year, Shaquille O'Neal, NBA Hall of Famer and Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) board member, endorsed the company and was named an advisory board member. Other companies looking to innovate and grow in the space include Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) , Nestle SA ADR (OTC: NSRGY) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) .

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88(R), is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH-balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts its trademarked label: Clean Beverage. Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused(TM) in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique, all-natural flavors with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O'Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88 and A88 Infused brands. To purchase Alkaline88 and A88 Flavor Infused products online, visit . To learn more about the company, visit .

