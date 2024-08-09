Networknewsaudio Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) Building Reputation In The B2B World

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The early days of ecommerce can be traced back decades, sluggish until the 2000s, then accelerating rapidly over the last 10-plus years. gaming is on a similar trajectory. Analogous to what and Alibaba did for ecommerce, online gaming has deep roots that go back decades and now has entered a growth stage that many believe will chart like a hockey stick. There are different approaches to capitalizing on what appears to be parabolic growth across the industry. More merchants than miners became millionaires during the California rush, and servicing the companies that provide consumer gaming just might be one of the best ways to cash a ticket. Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (Profile ) , a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) technology company, is laser focused on that business-to-business (“B2B”) market, developing and licensing unique digital content for the iGaming market. Other companies jockeying for the end user, curating gaming and gambling services for consumers (“B2C”) include Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) , DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) , Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) and Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) .

Playgon Games is a software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The company provides a multitenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. For further information, please visit the company's website at .

