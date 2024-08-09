Networknewsaudio Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) Delivers Exactly What Igaming Operators Need

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Every gambler is on the lookout for a lock, but as every gambler knows, the only sure way to double your money is to fold it over and tuck it in your pocket. Humanity's penchant for gambling traces back to state-run lottos in 200 BC China to the first U.S. lotto in 1994 and now proliferates across the globe on PCs and mobile devices. Transacted through internet platforms, online gaming (or internet gambling) offers inventive games of chance as well as virtual poker and sports betting. The online gaming is booming, eclipsing $70 billion last year, and all manner of casinos and upstart platforms are scrambling for a piece of the action. As lucrative as this all sounds there's an Achilles heel for these platforms: customer acquisition cost vs. customer lifetime value. In the United States, the customer acquisition cost for an online casino player is more than $500, and some estimate player value at $300 or less. The math simply doesn't work, and some online casino operators have come to realize that traditional advertising for sports betting and iGaming products presents an irrational cost of customer acquisition. With the online gaming market expected to explode to more than $130 billion in the next five years, there may be a smarter way to cash in on the action. Much like the merchants that made millions during the gold boom while prospectors panned for dreams, providing B2B services such as online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content has proved to be a winning business model. Coming off its 14th consecutive quarter of profitability, Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) ( Profile ) continues to carve out enviable market share by delivering state-of-the-art configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms for its customers across the globe. Golden Matrix's gaming IP includes sophisticated tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users - exactly what iGaming operators need. With more than 580 unique casino operations, 30-plus partnerships, 6 million-plus end users and 3,161 original games, Golden Matrix has established itself as one of the world's leading providers of turnkey and white-label gaming platforms, Esports technology and gaming content, and the company has even bigger plans for market dominion. All the major casino operators, including Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) , Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) , MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) are trying to entice users to download their apps as they fight for a piece of the online action and struggle with customer acquisition costs.

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit

To view the full editorial, visit



About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. The company's gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. GMGI's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications. As a result of its 80 percent controlling ownership interest in UK-based

RKings Competitions Ltd. , Golden Matrix also generates revenues from RKings' scalable B2C tournament platform. For more information about the company, visit



NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GMGI are available in the company's newsroom at



About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio , a service of

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) , allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit



About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via

NetworkWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with

NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published:



NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York



212.418.1217 Office

...

NetworkNewsWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .