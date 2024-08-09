Networknewsaudio SPYR Inc. (SPYR) Makes Smart Move In Booming Iot Space

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) It's generally accepted that the phrase“Internet of Things” was coined in 1999 during a presentation for Procter & Gamble. Actually, the concept was already in use more than 15 years earlier when programmers at Carnegie Mellon University connected a Coke machine to the internet so they could see if there were any cold Cokes available before walking to the machine to buy one. After four decades, the Internet of Things (“IoT”) has become ubiquitous, making its way into essentially every facet of day-to-day life and consumer demand for IoT products has become insatiable. That demand has proved a boon for innovative companies such as SPYR Inc. (OTCQB: SPYR) ( Profile ) as well as famous FAANG companies: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) , Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) , Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) (formerly known as Facebook).

About SPYR Inc.

SPYR is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple(R) ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence ("AI") and smart-technology products.

