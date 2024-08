Networknewsaudio Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Establishing Foothold In Huge Nicotine Delivery Space

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Seems like yesterday people were smoking cigarettes everywhere; many people still have memories of Grandpa puffing on his Camels. It wasn't until 1993 that smoking was banned in hospitals and on airplanes in 1998. Despite these and many other restrictions, the global for nicotine-based products remains incredibly robust. Total global retail sales associated with the nicotine ecosystem during 2020 reached approximately $853 billion

with around 5.2 trillion retail cigarette sticks sold. Nicotine isn't just big business, it's huge business, and companies are constantly looking for ways to keep and grow market share.

The majors are evermore turning to innovation and alternative delivery methods to achieve their objectives. An example of that is the breakthrough technology of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) (Profile ) and its patented DehydraTECH(TM) delivery platform. Suitable for use across a wide range of product formats such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter products, Lexaria's DehydraTECH also increases the delivery characteristics of orally administered nicotine.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria's patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”), PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 25 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

