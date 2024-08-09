Quantum Computing Has Arrived

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage : The world may be on the cusp of a new generation of computing. Its name? Quantum computing. Much like its precursors, quantum computing doesn't have a sole inventor or a single brand; it is the collective product of decades of work by many of the brightest minds in science and technology. The nascent is highly complex employing varied approaches to harness the power of quantum mechanics to solve challenges that classic computers simply cannot handle. A paradigm shift of computing may be coming, and it would have a far-reaching impact. Currently real, practical quantum computing applications are helping solve a myriad of business challenges. Hundreds of early quantum applications have been built attempting to address resource scheduling, mobility, logistics, drug-discovery, portfolio optimization and manufacturing processes. The world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, D-Wave Systems Inc. (“D-Wave”) is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services and is the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. D-Wave's customers include more than two dozen of the Forbes Global 2000 companies, including Volkswagen, Accenture, NEC Corporation and Lockheed Martin. Of major interest is that D-Wave is working to complete a business combination transaction (Business Combination) with blank-check company DPCM Capital Inc. (NYSE: XPOA) ( DPCM Capital Profile ) to bring it public. In geekdom, D-Wave is already a household name, but as a public company, it is expected to gain even greater recognition for its products and services by helping to bring quantum computing into the mainstream. Other companies, such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) , Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) , International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) and Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) , are also seeking to make significant...

Read More >>

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire

(“NNW”) is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 50+ brands within the

InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), that provides :

(1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ;

(4) social media distribution via IBN millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published:



NetworkNewsWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may”,“future”,“plan” or“planned”,“will” or“should”,“expected,”“anticipates”,“draft”,“eventually” or“projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Important Information About the Proposed Transaction

between

D-Wave

Systems

Inc.

“D-Wave”

and DPCM Capital, Inc.“DPCM Capital” and Where to Find It:

A full description of the terms of the transaction

between

D-Wave

and

DPCM Capital is provided in a registration statement on

Form

S-4,

as

amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”)

by

D-Wave

Quantum

Inc. that includes a prospectus with respect to the combined company's securities, to be issued in connection with the transaction and a proxy statement with respect to the stockholder meeting of DPCM Capital to vote on the

transaction.

D-Wave

Quantum

Inc. and DPCM Capital urge investors, stockholders, and other interested persons to read the proxy statement/ prospectus, as well as other documents filed with the SEC, because these documents contain important information

about

D-Wave

Quantum

Inc., DPCM

Capital,

D-Wave,

and

the transaction. DPCM Capital commenced mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders on or about July

13, 2022 in connection with the transaction. Stockholders also may obtain a copy of the registration statement on

Form

S-4,

as

amended-including the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC without charge-by directing a request

to:

D-Wave

Quantum

Inc., 3033 Beta Avenue, Burnaby, BC V5G 4M9 Canada, or via email at

...

and DPCM Capital, 382 NE 191 Street, #24148, Miami, Florida 33179, or via email at

.... The definitive proxy statement/prospectus included in the registration statement, can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC's website ().

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, which are subject to a number of risks. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction, including the structure of the proposed transaction; the total addressable market for quantum computing; the increased adoption of quantum computing solutions and expansion of related market opportunities and use cases; and the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including risks relating to general economic conditions, risks relating to the immaturity of the quantum computing market and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in DPCM Capital's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 15, 2022, and in the proxy statement/prospectus filed by D-Wave Quantum Inc. in connection with the proposed transaction, and other filings with the SEC. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In addition, you are cautioned that past performance may not be indicative of future results. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely on these statements in making an investment decision or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by any person that D-Wave Quantum Inc., DPCM Capital, or D-Wave will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this communication represent our views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities, assets, or the business described herein or a commitment to

D- Wave

Quantum Inc., DPCM Capital,

or

D-Wave,

nor

is it a solicitation of any vote, consent, or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance, or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Participants in Solicitation

D-Wave

Quantum

Inc., DPCM Capital,

and

D-Wave,

and

their respective directors and executive officers, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of DPCM Capital's stockholders in respect of the transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of DPCM Capital is set forth in DPCM Capital's filings with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers

of

D-Wave

Quantum

Inc. and more detailed information regarding the identity of all potential participants, and their direct and indirect interests by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the transaction. Additional information regarding the identity of all potential participants in the solicitation of proxies to DPCM Capital's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction and other matters to be voted upon at the special meeting, and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus.

Corporate Communications Contact:



NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York



212.418.1217 Office

...