Safety, Stability And Upside In Uncertain Times

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage : In volatile economic conditions, smart money seeks stability and moves to safe havens. Historically, one of the safest places and most stable spaces during economic uncertainty is gold, a highly liquid asset that preserves and even increases in value over time and carries no credit risk. The precious metal benefits from multiple levers of demand such as jewelry , tech/industrial use and a reserve asset as well as a strategic investment. History has shown that gold's variable demand pressures enhance a portfolio by improving diversification, providing liquidity and delivering long-term returns. Reacting to uncertainties, many gold mining companies, including GEMXX Corp. (OTC: GEMZ) (Profile ) , have enjoyed significant growth during the recent volatility. Exploding past startup phase and achieving global growth in mere months, GEMXX is fast approaching a holy grail that differentiates GEMXX from all others in the gold space – a vertically integrated mining company – a unique mine-to-market enterprise that specializes in gold and gemstone mining as well as jewelry creation, production and global sales. GEMXX owns and controls every aspect of the process from gold mining and gemstone finishing to jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. Other larger mining companies may not have the unique vertical integration of GEMXX but are still seeing success in the precious metal sector including Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE: AEM) , which recently reported record second-quarter numbers; Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) , which anticipates a second half of the year performance that surpasses its first; Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) , which has received required approvals on a key acquisition announced earlier this year; and Franco-Nevada Corp. (NYSE: FNV) , which has established a business model that provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting...

Read More >>

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire

(“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY



212.418.1217 Office

...

NetworkNewsWire is powered by

IBN

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW is a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may”,“future”,“plan” or“planned”,“will” or“should”,“expected,”“anticipates”,“draft”,“eventually” or“projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW undertakes no obligation to update such statements.