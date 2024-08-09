Psychedelicnewsbreaks FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) Names New Board Member, Reports On Corporate Updates

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) , a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, has appointed Dr. Sanjiv Chopra to its board of directors. According to the announcement. Chopra will be replacing Nitin Kaushal, who resigned from his position. A professor of and former faculty dean for continuing medical education at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Sanjiv Chopra, MD, now serves as a Marshall Wolf Distinguished Clinician Educator at Brigham and Women's Hospital. A renowned speaker and author with more than 170 publications and 10 books to his credit, Chopra also serves as editor-in-chief of the hepatology section of UpToDate, the most widely used electronic textbook in the world. In addition, FSD Pharma reported several corporate updates, including the retention of the services of SBS Intl Group LLC., Draper Inc. and Carriage House Capital Corp. Each of these entities will be assisting the company with its efforts to increase market awareness and foster productive dialogues with shareholders and other market participants. The company has also retained the services of IR Agency to assist in building a digital community of potential investors and the services of Beyond Media to assist in creating market awareness.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sanjiv Chopra to the board,” said FSD Pharma CEO Zeeshan Saeed in the press release.“His extensive experience and profound knowledge in medicine align perfectly with our mission and values. As we bid farewell to Nitin Kaushal, we are confident that Dr. Chopra will help us steer FSD Pharma toward a prosperous future.”

To view the full press release, visit



About FSD Pharma Inc.

FSD is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), FSD is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302) (“Lucid-MS”). Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. FSD has also licensed UNBUZZD(TM), a proprietary formulation of natural ingredients, vitamins and minerals to help with liver and brain function for the purposes of quickly relieving individuals from the effects of alcohol consumption for use in the consumer recreational sector, to Celly Nutrition Corp; FSD is entitled to a royalty on the revenue generated by Celly Nu from sales of products created using the technology rights granted under the licensing agreement. FSD continues its R&D activities to develop novel formulations for alcohol misuse disorders and continues the development of such treatments for use in the healthcare sector.

FSD also maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represent loans secured by residential or commercial property. For more information about the company, please visit

.

