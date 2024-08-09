(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) JCB offers discount campaign for JCB cardmembers outside Japan at Tokyo Tower, symbol of Tokyo





TOKYO, May 15, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, announces the launch of a campaign with TOKYO TOWER Co., Ltd. to offer JCB cardmembers outside Japan a 30% discount on the admission fee to the Main Deck Observatory (150m) and a 10% discount on purchases at the Tokyo Tower Official Shop.







From May 15, 2023 to April 30, 2024 (JST), JCB cardmembers from outside Japan receive a 30% discount on tickets for the Main Deck Observatory (150m) and a 10% discount on their purchase at the Tokyo Tower Official Shop (THE SKY on the second floor of the Main Deck Observatory and GALAXY on the third floor of FOOT TOWN). To receive this offer, JCB cardmembers simply present the JCB Special Offers campaign page and pay with their JCB Card which was issued outside Japan. For more information on the campaign, please visit JCB Special Offers.JCB Special Offers:JCB and TOKYO TOWER Co., Ltd. have partnered to welcome tourists from outside of Japan with this special offer to enrich the experience of visiting Japan for JCB cardmembers outside of Japan, and to welcome many visitors to Japan to Tokyo Tower, which has been the symbol of Tokyo and a familiar face since it opened in 1958, as a "uniquely Japanese" experience.According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, the number of visitors to Japan has increased, with approximately 1.81 million foreign tourists visiting Japan in March 2023 (66% of the figure in FY2019), of which 72% were from Asian countries after the government's removal of entry restrictions in October 2022. JCB is actively increasing the number of cardmembers, mainly in East Asia and the ASEAN region, and is continuously developing new services and special offers for JCB cardmembers around the world.As a Japanese brand with a spirit of hospitality, JCB provides services that enrich JCB cardmembers' travel experience. Visit "JCB Global," the official YouTube channel, and the JCB Special Offers website[1] for beneficial campaigns and convenient services in multiple languages.JCB Global: @jcbglobal7405JCB Special Offers website:[1] The website is available in English, Korean, Thai, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese only.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: