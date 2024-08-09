Suzuki, Daihatsu, And Toyota To Unveil Mini-Commercial Van Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota to Unveil Mini-Commercial Van Electric





Toyota City, Japan, May 17, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki), Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu), and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) will unveil prototype mini-commercial van electric vehicles (BEVs) equipped with a jointly developed BEV system. The unveiling will take place at an event that introduces the automobile industry's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality (CN), from Thursday May 18 to Sunday 21. The exhibition event will be organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) along with the G7 Hiroshima Summit.







The three companies jointly developed a BEV system suitable for mini-commercial vehicles by combining Suzuki and Daihatsu's expertise in creating small-size cars with Toyota's electrification technology to introduce this mini-commercial van BEV. Daihatsu will produce the vehicles, and Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota will each release their own version within fiscal 2023. Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) also participated in the planning to achieve the optimal specifications for efficient last-mile logistics. The cruising range per charge is expected to be approximately 200km, and development is currently underway with the aim of creating a vehicle that can fully meet the needs of customers in the delivery industry.The three companies Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota will continue to promote efforts to achieve CN by providing sustainable means of transportation.For more information, visit .