Cybersecurity Technologies Market Report 2024, With Profiles Of Leading Companies And Interesting Start-Ups

The Cybersecurity market was valued at USD 229.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 396.8 Billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.6%.
The cybersecurity market is experiencing significant growth and evolution, driven by the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, the expanding digital landscape and the critical need for data protection.
Sophisticated attacks targeting networks, endpoints and cloud-based applications have led to substantial business disruptions and losses. Cybersecurity solutions such as data encryption, firewalls and antivirus software are widely used to protect and transfer data over the internet.
Technological Advances and Applications
Companies are adopting cybersecurity solutions and services due to increasing data threats, incidents and vulnerabilities to their devices and networks. Technologies such as AI, machine learning (ML) and automation are increasingly used in cybersecurity to improve threat detection, response and predictive analytics.
Specialized security solutions focused on cloud security and internet of things (IoT) device security are becoming more common. Emerging technologies, such as blockchain and defensive AI, enable real-time threat detection, automated response mechanisms and improved data integrity.
Market Dynamics
Drivers of market growth include increasing ransomware and target-based cyberattacks, growing digital transformation initiatives, accelerating online financial transactions, and rising adoption of e-commerce and e-governance, while challenges include increased use of pirated products leading to data theft, lack of cybersecurity experts and budget constraints in small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Increasing use of AI and ML for incident response, rising demand for industrial robots and growing adoption of managed security services are expected to create new opportunities in the market.
Report Scope
This report provides an overview of the global cybersecurity market. It includes base year data from 2023 and projected data from 2024 to 2029. The report analyzes the global market revenue ($ billions) by segment (security type, solution type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry) and region.
The report examines the trends and challenges driving the market and the companies operating in it. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments, patents and new technologies, as well as funding for startups.
The report also examines the competitive landscape and provides profiles of leading companies as well as interesting startups.
The Report Includes
76 data tables and 71 additional tables Analyses of trends in the global market for cybersecurity technologies, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029 Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis based on solution type, security type, deployment type, organization size, end-user industry and region Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, current and emerging technologies and the expected impact of macroeconomic factors Insights into the market through the Porter's Five Forces model, value chain and supply chain analyses, and case studies Overview of sustainability and ESG trends, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices A review of patent activity and key patent grants An analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, merger and acquisition activity and venture funding Profiles of the leading companies, including Cisco Systems Inc., IBM, Microsoft Corp., Accenture and Palo Alto Networks Inc.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 223
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $229.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $396.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Current and Future Market Overview Macroeconomic Factors Analysis Geopolitical Tensions and Cyber Warfare Economic Uncertainty and Recessions Cybersecurity Regulation Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increase in Ransomware and Target-Based Cyberattacks Growing Digital Transformation Initiatives Online Financial Transactions Adoption of E-Commerce and E-Governance Market Challenges
Increased Use of Pirated Products Leads to Data Theft Lack of Cybersecurity Experts Budget Constraints in Small and Medium Enterprises Market Opportunities
Use of AI and ML for Incident Response Demand for Industrial Robots Growing Adoption of Managed Security Services
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Emerging Technologies and Market Trends Blockchain Cloud Encryption Defensive AI Cyber Insurance Patent Analysis Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type
Network Security Endpoint Security Application Security Cloud Security Other Cybersecurity Types Cybersecurity Market, by Solution Type
Antivirus and Antimalware Encryption and Tokenization Risk and Compliance Management Identity and Access Management Firewalls Other Cybersecurity Solutions Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment Mode Cybersecurity Market, by Organization Size
Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Cybersecurity Market, by End-User Industry Defense and Aerospace BFSI Information Technology and Telecom Government Retail Healthcare Other End-user Industries Cybersecurity Market, by Region
North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Market Share Analysis Strategic Analysis Funding of Startups in the Cybersecurity Industry
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Cybersecurity Arena: An ESG Perspective
Current Status of ESG in the Global Market ESG Practices in the Cybersecurity Market Concluding Remarks
Companies Profiled
Accenture Inc. Broadcom Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Cisco Systems Inc. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. F5 Inc. Fortinet Inc. IBM Intel Corp. Juniper Networks Inc. Microsoft Corp. Okta Inc. Oracle Palo Alto Networks Rapid7 SentinelOne Thales Trend Micro Inc. Zscaler Inc.
