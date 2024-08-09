AI And Educational Tools Empower Black-Owned Businesses To Overcome Barriers And Achieve Long-Term Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pioneering Platforms Join Forces to Equip Black-Owned Businesses with Essential Tools and AI-Powered Solutions for Success.

- says Latifah AbdurSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We Thrive Above and Business Departments AI Empower Black Entrepreneurs with 500 Free Subscriptions Each During National Black Business MonthAs part of their commitment to fostering diversity and empowering underserved communities, We Thrive Above and Business Departments AI are pleased to announce a joint initiative aimed at supporting Black entrepreneurs during Black Business Month this August. This collaboration will provide 500 free subscriptions to each platform, offering essential tools and resources for personal and professional growth, as well as, leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline business operations.We Thrive Above is a leading subscription-based platform founded by Sylmia Britt, dedicated to equipping individuals with educational and training resources for both personal development and professional advancement. Through a curated selection of courses and materials, We Thrive Above empowers you to enhance skills and achieve career goals effectively.Business Departments AI, founded by Latifah Abdur, specializes in helping small business owners harness the power of artificial intelligence to optimize their operations, increase productivity, and achieve more in less time. Their AI tools for small businesses is designed to simplify complex tasks and empower entrepreneurs to focus on strategic growth initiatives.Recent data supports Abdur's sentiments.“The [U.S. Census Bureau]( ) released the 2021 Annual Business Survey (covering 2020), showing an estimated 140,918 Black-owned businesses with employees in the country, earning $141.1 billion in annual receipts and employing 1.3 million workers. Yet, according to [Brookings]( ), Blacks comprise 14.2% of the U.S. population, but only own 2.3% of all employer firms.” -Why This Initiative MattersIn observance of Black Business Month, this initiative holds significant importance in addressing the unique challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs. Access to quality education, training, and advanced technologies like AI is often limited, impacting Black entrepreneurs ability to compete on a level playing field. By providing 500 free subscriptions to each platform, We Thrive Above and Business Departments AI aims to break down barriers and empower Black entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed."This initiative is inspired by two Black women with the passion to uplift other Black Entrepreneurs that are traditionally left out," says Sylmia Britt. Britt continued, "It's about creating pathways for success and fostering a community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."How to ParticipateStarting August 1st, interested Black entrepreneurs can sign up for the free subscriptions by visiting Business Departments AI . The first 500 eligible registrants for each platform will receive complimentary access to both platforms' comprehensive suite of tools and resources.For more information about this initiative and to learn about additional opportunities for collaboration, please contact: ...Share this opportunity with other partners and organizations looking to promote Black entrepreneurial excellence.About We Thrive Above: We Thrive Above is a subscription-based platform offering educational and training resources for personal and professional development. With a diverse range of courses and materials, We Thrive Above empowers individuals to achieve their goals and advance their careers.About Business Departments AI: Business Departments AI specializes in helping small business owners leverage artificial intelligence to streamline operations and boost productivity. The innovative solutions enable entrepreneurs to achieve more in less time, driving business growth and efficiency.

