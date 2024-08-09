Government Support And New Standards As Drivers For The Rebuilding Of Ukraine's Construction Sector: Denys Kostrzhevskyi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revitalizing Ukraine's with Robust Government SupportFor Ukraine's construction industry to bounce back, active government support is essential. The country, ravaged by war, urgently needs to mobilize all resources to completely renew its infrastructure. This includes providing financing, streamlining bureaucratic procedures, and creating incentives for investors and entrepreneurs. A strong focus on government support is key to the rapid recovery and development of the country's economy.Government Support in Training Workforce and Revitalizing Educational Institutions for Industry RevivalSuccessful revitalization of the construction sector requires adequate training of the workforce. It is crucial to quickly rejuvenate the network of higher education institutions and vocational schools that can prepare professionals for the construction industry. The renovation and modernization of these institutions should be a top priority for the government.As a prime example, Denys Kostrzhevskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kyiv International Airport, highlights the model of government collaboration with one of the country's leading construction universities – Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture (KNUCA). The government could allocate targeted funding for upgrading the university's physical and technical base, modernizing laboratories and classrooms, and providing state-of-the-art equipment and software for designing and modeling construction processes.“Moreover, it is crucial to organize government grants and scholarships for students pursuing construction-related specialties. For instance, the 'Rebuild Ukraine Together' program could offer scholarships to top students and support research projects in the fields of construction and architecture,” says Denys Kostrzhevskyi.Another significant step could be the creation of a dual education system, where students spend part of their study time gaining practical experience directly on construction sites. For example, agreements could be made between universities and leading construction companies to provide students with internship and employment opportunities.“Such an approach will not only prepare qualified personnel for the construction industry but also help retain young professionals within the sector, reducing the brain drain abroad,” KOSTRZHEVSKYI BELIEVES.Accessible Financing, Government Contracts, and Anti-Corruption Efforts: Keys to Reviving the Construction IndustryEnsuring the construction industry has access to financing and government support through contracts is critical for its revival. Companies must be able to obtain loans on favorable terms and secure government construction contracts. Such support will stimulate industry growth and help create new jobs.“It is particularly important to urgently simplify and accelerate the processes for allocating land for construction and commissioning completed projects. Fighting corruption at all stages of the construction process is essential for ensuring transparency and efficiency in the industry. This will help avoid delays and reduce construction costs,” states Denys Kostrzhevskyi.Kostrzhevskyi also believes it is vital to establish a unified digital portal for the construction industry that integrates all stages of the process – from land allocation and obtaining construction permits to commissioning projects.“For instance, a platform like 'Diia' could be used where developers can submit all necessary documents electronically, and government agencies can process them in the shortest possible time,” SUGGESTS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KYIV INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.Housing Provision for Veterans and Displaced Persons: The Role of Government SupportCreating market mechanisms to provide housing for combatants, veterans, displaced persons, and families left homeless is a critical task. One possible solution could be the introduction of mechanisms for the voluntary transfer of a certain percentage of housing built by developers to support these categories.“This can be implemented by signing agreements between developers and local government authorities, where developers agree to transfer a certain percentage of constructed housing either free of charge or at cost, while local authorities ensure the allocation of land for development and the laying of engineering networks,” Kostrzhevskyi is confident.Government Support and New Standards as a Catalyst for the Revival of Ukraine's Construction Industry – Denys KostrzhevskyiNew Construction Standards for Energy Independence and SafetyIntroducing new construction standards aimed at energy independence and safety is necessary. Every residential and industrial facility should be equipped with independent power sources, mandatorily utilizing renewable energy sources. Additionally, the construction of bomb shelters, which can be integrated into underground parking lots and other suitable spaces, is necessary.Using the latest materials, automating construction processes, and applying digital modeling methods (BIM) will reduce costs, shorten construction times, and improve the quality of finished projects. Government support in implementing such technologies can be a powerful stimulus for industry development.“At the same time, engaging international investors and partners in the process of rebuilding the construction industry is a crucial step for Ukraine. International companies can provide not only financial support but also advanced expertise and technologies that will accelerate the reconstruction process. Moreover, cooperation with international organizations and funds can provide additional resources for implementing large-scale infrastructure projects. This is something we must tirelessly work on,” concludes Denys Kostrzhevskyi.

