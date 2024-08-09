Invitation To Presentation Of Raysearch's Interim Report For The Second Quarter Of 2024
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors, and the media are invited to a presentation of
RaySearch's interim report for the second quarter of 2024 on August 16, 2024, at 10.00 am CEST. The report will be published on August 16, 2024, at 07.45 am and will be available together with presentation slides on raysearchlabs . Johan Löf, founder and CEO, and Annika Blondeau Henriksson, interim CFO, will present the company's development in a webcast. After the presentation (held in English) there is the opportunity to ask questions.
Link to webcast: RaySearch Q2, 2024
For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4022398
The following files are available for download:
|
|
RaySearch Press Release August 9, 2024
SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories
MENAFN09082024003732001241ID1108535717
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.