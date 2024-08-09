(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Autism includes a variety of behaviors, such as being inattentive to names or other vocal requests for attention, having trouble having back-and-forth conversations, talking extensively about a preferred topic without even gauging the interest of others, and many more.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research -, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The autism spectrum disorder market ( 자폐 스펙트럼 장애 치료 시장 ) was projected to attain US$ 1.6 billion in 2023 . It is likely to garner a 5.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 2.9 billion .

One term used to describe autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental impairment caused by abnormalities in brain function. Genetic abnormalities cause ASD in certain individuals. Investigations are still ongoing on the other factors.

People with autism spectrum disorder have worse social, communicative, behavioral, and educational outcomes. It is referred regarded as a "developmental disorder" even though a diagnosis may be made at any age since the majority of the symptoms normally manifest in the first two years of life.

Autism is referred to as a "spectrum" condition because the range of types and intensities of symptoms that individuals experience is substantial. The American Academy of Pediatrics advises having children screened for autism. In order to test for or evaluate ASD, the caregivers should speak with the child's physician.

Key Findings of Market Report



According to research, there is a greater chance that autism will not be diagnosed at that time because it is a prevalent disorder.

Due to improved screening efforts, the awareness factor encourages patients to have real incidents recorded at earlier stages.

Additionally, this motivates clinicians to perform an autism screening during each child's 18- and 24-month examinations.

The CDC also emphasizes the significance of excellent screening, intervention, and surveillance programs for the pediatric population. The growing awareness of autism spectrum disorder is, therefore, driving the growth of the market for treatments.

Market Trends for Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment



Governments and private organizations are stepping up to treat autism spectrum disorders. For example, XRHealth announced in April 2022 that its virtual and augmented reality therapy was now accessible in the United States for the treatment of individuals with autism. Cognoa announced in June 2021 that the U.S. FDA has granted their request for De Novo classification for help in autism diagnosis.

Indian scientists created "6BIO" in November 2021; this molecule has the potential to offer a better way to treat autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

This molecule is unique in that it is the first to have demonstrated in a pre-clinical test that it may enhance everyday functioning in people with intellectual disability/ASD, including learning and remembering new tasks. Axial Therapeutics received financing for a Phase II autism study in October 2021 with a US$ 37 million Series C grant to advance research on neurological illnesses. As previously indicated, ongoing research-focused initiatives are growing the market for autism spectrum disease treatments.

Global Market for Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment: Regional Outlook



With regard to autism spectrum disorder treatments, North America accounted for the majority of market share. It is anticipated that the area will remain in the forefront for the duration of the forecast.

This is linked to an increase in autism spectrum disorder cases in the United States. For example, the CDC reported in March 2022 that 1 in 44 American children had been diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder (ASD).

The major participants in the market for developing and promoting novel patient treatments have launched a number of efforts that have contributed to the expansion of the autism spectrum disorder treatment market in Asia Pacific. Accordingly, Teijin Pharma and Hamamatsu Medical University verified in May 2022 the effectiveness, safety, and tolerability of oxytocin nasal spray in treating individuals with autism spectrum disorders.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market (marché du traitement des troubles du spectre autistique): Competitive Landscape

In order to gain a firm footing, companies in the autism spectrum disorder treatment sector are forming alliances and partnerships. For example, Novartis AG and Sangamo signed a partnership agreement in July 2020 to work together to develop gene therapies for the treatment of autism spectrum disease.

The following companies are well-known participants in the autism spectrum disorder treatment market:



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Yamo Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Axial Therapeutics Inc.

Curemark LLC Others

Key Developments



Bened Life launched Neuralli, the company's first gut-brain medicinal probiotic, in August 2022 . Using the proprietary probiotic strain L. plantarum, Neuralli supports neurological diseases such as Parkinson's disease and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) while also enhancing mental wellness. STALICLA declared in March 2022 that the phase 1b studies for its principal medication candidate, STP1, had been successfully finished. The first use of the STALICLA precision medicine discovery platform for autistic spectrum disorders is made possible by this clinical data.

Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market Segmentation

Drug Class



Antipsychotic Drugs

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Stimulants

Sleep Medications Others

Age Group



Children Adults

Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa

