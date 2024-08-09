Netbet Partners With BF Games

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BF Games's latest games available to all NetBet Casino UK players

LONDON, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Casino UK – a leading casino – has added BF Games's latest titles to its casino games library.



As a leading online casino, NetBet Casino UK is always evolving its product offering to ensure every customer can enjoy the latest features and best games, maintaining its reputation as customer experience leaders. By updating their library with BF Games's latest titles, NetBet shows its ongoing commitment to bringing the most enjoyable games to its players.

BF Games has a rich and illustrious history in the gaming industry, known for its commitment to creating engaging and visually stunning games. Since its inception, BF Games has been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of game design and technology, delivering unforgettable gaming experiences. Their portfolio reflects a blend of creativity, innovation, and a deep understanding of player preferences. Highlights from their game library which will be available to NetBet Players include Raiders of the North, Stunning Crown and Book of Gods.

NetBet's PR Manager, Claudia Georgevici , said:“BF Games are a fantastic provider and we're delighted to be able to offer their incredible games to all our loyal customers. The inclusion of this provider helps us in our commitment to delivering the best online casino experience that we're known for”.

Rok Hribar, Commercial Director at BF Games , added:“Partnering with NetBet is a great opportunity for us to grow in the UK market. NetBet has a loyal player base and we can't wait for them to enjoy our exciting games.”

About NetBet.co.uk

NetBet.co.uk is licensed and regulated in Great Britain by the Gambling Commission. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.co.uk has evolved into one of the UK's favourite online gaming brands.

About BF Games

BF Games is an innovative and dynamic game development studio specializing in creating slot content for the global online gaming industry. Committed to developing high-quality games and platforms, BF Games offers a wide range of leading products to the sector. Established by industry veterans, the company has expanded its operations to include not only game development but also slot machine production across several global jurisdictions.

