The electric vehicle market in Austria is forecast to grow by 28.9% on an annual basis to reach US$2.5 billion in 2024.

Electric vehicle adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 21.9% during 2024-2028. The electric vehicle market in Austria will increase from US$2 billion in 2023 to reach US$5.6 billion 2028.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market, value and volume metrics covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. with over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of electric vehicle market dynamics, market size and forecast, and charging infrastructure market statistics.

This report provides the overall vehicle market of the country by value and volume. Further, it breaks down electric and charging infrastructure market. Market opportunity for the electric vehicle segment has been further broken down by type of vehicle driven, car segments, class of vehicles, propulsion type, distance range and by components in Austria.

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure module provides market size data by number of charging stations, and number of charging points. Market opportunity is broken down by type of chargers, by location of charging points, by charging speed, by connection phase, by type of connectivity and by charger connectivity infrastructure.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market in Austria through 97 tables and 119 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Austria Overall Vehicle Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics



Market size by value Market size by volume

Austria Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast



Market size by value Market size by volume

Austria Electric Vehicle Market Volume By Drive Segment



Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive All-Wheel Drive

Austria Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Car Segment



Passenger Car Commercial Vehicle

Austria Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Passenger Car Segment



Small Car

Medium Car

Crossover Car

Large Car SUV

Austria Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Commercial Vehicle Segment



Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3)

Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8)

Austria Electric Vehicle Market Value By Vehicle Class



Low-Priced

Mid-Priced Luxury Class

Austria Electric Vehicle Market Value By Powertrain



Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid Combined Hybrid

Austria Electric Vehicle Market Value By Distance Range



Up to 150 Miles

151-300 Miles Above 300 Miles

Austria Electric Vehicle Market Value By Charging Type



Normal Charging Super Charging

Austria Electric Vehicle Market Value By Propulsion Type



Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Austria Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Vehicle Type



Two Wheelers (e2W)

Three-Wheeler (e3W)

Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Buses

Austria Electric Vehicle Market Value By Cities



Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities Tier 3 Cities

Austria Electric Vehicle Market Value By Components



Battery Cells & Packs

On-Board Charge

Motor

Reducer

Power Control Unit

Battery Management System

Fuel Processor

Power Conditioner

Air Compressor Humidifier

Austria Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Value

Austria Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Volume



Number of Charging Points Number of Charging Stations

Austria Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Charging Type



Level 1 - 240 (V)

Level 2 - 120 (V) Direct Current (DC)

Austria Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Stations By Charging Type



Level 1 - 240 (V)

Level 2 - 120 (V) Direct Current (DC)

Austria Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Location



Residential and Destination

Streets

Workplaces Flew depots

Austria Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Charging Speed



Slow

Fast

Rapid Ultrarapid

Austria Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Stations By Charging Speed



Slow

Fast

Rapid Ultrarapid

Austria Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Vehicle



Passenger Cars

Buses

Trucks Light Commercial Vehicles

Austria Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Connection Phase



Single Phase Three Phase

Austria Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Infrastructure Type



CSS

CHAdeMO

GB/T Other

Austria Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Connectivity



Smart Charging Station Non-Connected Charging Station

Reasons to buy

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Austria electric vehicle market and infrastructure, covering the following key aspects:



Market size by value and volume: This report provides detailed market size and forecast data for electric vehicles in Austria, by value and volume. This data is essential for understanding the current and future potential of the market.

Detailed EV market opportunity: This report segments the electric vehicle market by drive segment, car segment, commercial vehicle segment, passenger car segment, commercial vehicle segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle type, and cities. This segmentation provides a granular view of the market and helps to identify key growth areas.

EV infrastructure: This report also provides a comprehensive overview of the Austria electric vehicle infrastructure market, including market size and forecast data, along with detailed market segmentation. This information is essential for businesses that are looking to invest in the Austria electric vehicle infrastructure market. Assess risks: Granular segment level information helps in identifying new business opportunities and risks in the Austria electric vehicle and infrastructure market.

