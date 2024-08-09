Normal Summer Conditions Forecast For Today - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 9 (Petra)-- The weather is expected, on Friday, to be mostly hot with temperatures reaching highs in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at times.The Meteorological Department data indicates that tomorrow, Saturday, will see a modest decrease in temperature. Most places will experience a typical summer.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 33 degrees Celsius and a low of 19 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 43 degrees during the day, sliding to 29 degrees at night.