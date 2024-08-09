Dr. Fernando Segovia Of Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai Approved As 2024 NJ Top Doc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Fernando Segovia

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Fernando Segovia of Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai based on merit for 2024.

EDGEWATER, NJ, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Fernando Segovia, a highly respected cardiologist at Cross County Cardiology – Mt. Sinai has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2024 based on merit. With 31 years of experience in cardiology and internal medicine, Dr. Segovia brings a wealth of expertise to his practice. Dr. Segovia is triple board certified by the American Board of Internal in Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine, and Interventional Cardiology.He is fluent in both English and Spanish, giving him the diversity of speech he needs to help patients understand their health conditions and what to expect from their treatments.Dr. Segovia provides his patients with the attention and time needed to answer their questions and provide them with the information they need to take control of their health and achieve the highest level of health and well-being possible.In addition to treating his patients in the field of cardiology, he is also a renowned vein specialist; highly focused on the field of vein care and bringing the best in circulatory care to his patients.He and his team at Cross County Cardiology are proficient in treating various venous disorders, such as leg pain, swelling, and skin inflammation, using advanced methods like catheter thermal ablation and foam sclerotherapy. His personalized approach has led to significant improvements in patients' symptoms and quality of life.In addition to being a reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc, Dr. Fernando Segovia has also been reviewed and approved by NY Top Docs for 2024.To learn more about Dr. Fernando Segovia, please visit:To learn more about Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai, please visit .----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

Marissa Pane

NJ Top Docs

+1 908-288-7240

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube