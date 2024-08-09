Ukrainian Tech Company Boosters Sold Its Sleep Improvement App Avrora To Donate To Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

$85,000 will go to charity organizations helping Ukrainians due to the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ukrainian company Boosters (from the Genesis ecosystem), which develops popular mobile apps including Promova , Manifest, and JustDone, sold one of its most successful products, the sleep improvement app Avrora . The deal was sealed with American entrepreneur Ken Colbert, who has over 20 years of experience in development and recently founded his own app development company, One Eleven. He notes that he bought Avrora because of the product's potential and its place in the market.

“We were very impressed with the quality of the Avrora app/code and track record of success, making this acquisition an easy decision for us,” Ken Colbert shares.“We see a lot of potential for further product development in the sleep improvement niche, as it seems that almost everyone has some kind of problem with it nowadays. We plan to continue to work with the existing user base and increase the number of downloads to secure Avrora's place in the top 5 apps in its niche. At One Eleven, we are excited about this acquisition and the idea that we can now tangibly help people around the world improve their sleep quality.”

In 2018, Mykhailo Galian, CEO of Boosters, founded Avrora because of his previous experience with mobile apps in the Health and Fitness category, his desire to help people improve their quality of life, and the promising market. In the 5 years of its existence, the more than 10 million people with sleep issues Avrora has helped have completed more than 40 million sessions, and the company has generated more than $15 million in revenues.

In 2022, Mykhailo decided to sell Avrora. The main reason was his desire to focus his resources on niches with even greater growth potential. But after the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Mykhailo ramped up the process of finding a buyer in order to donate part of the profits from the deal to help his fellow Ukrainians. He saw this exit as an opportunity to make a significant donation to supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom.

“Over time, with the help of professional sleep experts, we built a comprehensive application that has a smart alarm clock, sleep data tracking, nighttime sound tracking, and a library with more than two hundred pieces of content to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. In 2020, Avrora became the number one sleep app in the US by downloads and ranked third in the Meditation and Sleep category. So I'm extremely happy that the product that the Boosters team has put so much effort and energy into will get a second wind in the hands of Ken, who really sees the value in what Avrora provides and has an ambitious plan for its development. It brings me even more joy knowing that the profit from the deal will help Ukrainians affected by the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” says Mykhailo Galian.

Mykhailo also gives credit for Avrora's success to his Boosters colleagues Valeriia Vakulska, CEO of Manifest, and Andrew Skrypnyk, CEO and co-founder of Promova. Valeriia launched performance marketing and formed Avrora's marketing team, and Andrew joined the team as technical advisor to develop the sleep and snoring training technology.

“In the context of Avrora, I am most proud of the first million in revenue earned in a month. At the time, this amount seemed colossal. I'm also particularly proud of how we managed to keep up our performance in one of the last quarters of the year, which is a high season for marketing. At that time, Mykhailo Galian made a comparison that the number of users engaged in one day exceeded the population of his hometown, Kolomyia (Ukraine), and he was very happy.“I think Avrora is a cool product that was made with people's comfort in mind. It really brings value to its users, and therefore has great potential. I believe in its prospects,” says Valeriia Vakulska.

“I've had sleep problems myself for quite a while, so I wanted to give a hand in solving them, and the proposal to work on Avrora really resonated with my users' pain. It's great that the product has evolved so much over the years that it became a leader in its niche in 2019–2021. Giving Avrora a second chance in another company is an extremely wise decision from an entrepreneurial point of view, as well as a successful case of a Ukrainian product exit that will inspire even more young entrepreneurs in Ukraine,” says Andrew Skrypnyk.

The financial details of the exit were not disclosed. However, Boosters will allocate a portion of the profits - $85,000 - to supporting several important charitable initiatives, including the Children of Heroes charitable foundation, who helps children who lost their parents due to the war and the KOLO charitable foundation initiative created to evacuate injured defenders from the frontlines. The company aims not only to support individual important initiatives, but also to provide long-term assistance that will have an impact on society and, in line with the company's overall mission, improve lives and conditions and provide special opportunities in Ukraine during a difficult period of conflict.

About Boosters

Boosters is a Ukrainian product company that builds fast-growing products aimed at improving the quality of life for millions of people around the world. Currently, the company has 3 main mobile and web products in its portfolio: a personalized platform for learning foreign languages (Promova), an app with daily affirmations (Manifest), and an AI writing and research assistant (JustDone). Altogether, the products have more than 25 million users worldwide and 1.5 million new users every month. The company's products are regularly ranked in the top 5 in their categories in more than 50 countries.

Viktoriia Khutorna

Promova

