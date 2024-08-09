(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Report on August 9, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 – June 30, 2024:

Gradual improvement continued KEY FIGURES

4-6/ 4-6/ 1-6/ 1-6/ 1-12/ 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 Net sales, EUR million 118.7 112.7 232.3 229.5 450.9 Comparable EBITDA, EUR million 5.0 2.7 9.5 5.3 15.8 Comparable EBITDA, % 4.2 2.4 4.1 2.3 3.5 EBITDA, EUR million 3.8 -1.9 8.4 0.7 11.2 EBITDA, % 3.2 -1.7 3.6 0.3 2.5 Comparable operating profit, EUR million 0.4 -2.1 0.3 -4.1 -2.8 Comparable operating profit, % 0.3 -1.9 0.1 -1.8 -0.6 Operating profit, EUR million -0.8 -6.7 -0.7 -8.8 -7.5 Operating profit, % -0.7 -6.0 -0.3 -3.8 -1.7 Profit for the period, EUR million -1.9 -8.2 -2.9 -12.1 -12.8 Cash flow from operations, EUR million 2.1 6.4 -0.1 9.7 30.7 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.04 0.11 0.00 0.17 0.53 Earnings per share, basic, EUR -0.03 -0.14 -0.05 -0.21 -0.22 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % − − 0.3 -6.7 -4.1 Gearing, % − − 47.9 43.5 35.3

In this financial report, figures shown in brackets refer to the comparison period last year if not otherwise stated.

April–June 2024 in brief:

- Net sales increased by 5% and amounted to EUR 118.7 million (112.7)

- Comparable EBITDA increased to EUR 5.0 million (2.7)

- Cash flow from operations was EUR 2.1 million (6.4)

January–June 2024 in brief:

- Net sales were in line with the previous year and amounted to EUR 232.3 million (229.5)

- Comparable EBITDA was EUR 9.5 million (5.3)

- Cash flow from operations was EUR -0.1 million (9.7)

Outlook for 2024

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2024 will increase from 2023. In 2023, Suominen's comparable EBITDA was EUR 15.8 million.

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO:

“During the second quarter of 2024, our net sales grew by 5% from the comparison period and were EUR 118.7 million (112.7). Sales volumes increased from comparison period, however, sales prices decreased driven by the lower raw material prices.

Our ability to innovate and meet market needs is reflected in the share of net sales from new products launched in the last three years, which continued on a very good level and exceeded 37% in the first half of the year.

We were able to improve our quarterly comparable EBITDA to EUR 5.0 million (2.7), supported by increased sales volumes, especially in Americas, and better sales margins.

We have been focusing on our commercial and operational excellence, especially on the production efficiency, and we have seen gradual improvements. We are expecting this progress to continue going forward.

As we announced in early May, we are investing to further improve our capabilities in sustainable products by enhancing and upgrading one of our production lines in Bethune, South Carolina, USA. With this investment we strengthen our position as the leader in sustainable nonwovens in the Americas market. The investment is proceeding as planned, targeting commercialization on H1/2025.

As part of our ongoing transformation journey, we initiated at the end of May a restructuring program to reposition Suominen towards profitable growth. We expect the program to generate annualized savings of EUR 1.5 million. This program is a continuation of the transformation we initiated last year with the new operating model, and it will support our ability to achieve necessary financial and process improvements as we move forward.

Generally, Suominen's target market is rather stable with some uncertainty related to the global economic sentiment. In the short term we do not see any major changes in the target market.”

NET SALES

April–June 2024

In April–June 2024, Suominen's net sales increased by 5% from the comparison period to EUR 118.7 million (112.7). Sales volumes were higher than in the comparison period, but sales prices decreased following lower raw material prices. The impact of currencies on net sales was EUR 0.6 million positive.

Suominen's business areas are Americas and EMEA. The net sales of the Americas business area were EUR 75.7 million (69.8) and of the EMEA business area EUR 43.0 million (42.9).

January–June 2024

In January–June 2024, Suominen's net sales were in line with the previous year and amounted to EUR 232.3 million (229.5). Sales volumes increased from H1/2023 but sales prices were lower. The currency fluctuations did not materially impact net sales.

The net sales of the Americas business area were EUR 145.7 million (144.8) and of the EMEA business area EUR 86.5 million (84.7).

EBITDA, OPERATING PROFIT AND RESULT

April–June 2024

Comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was EUR 5.0 million (2.7). The increase was driven mainly due to higher sales volumes and better sales margins.

The impact of currencies on comparable EBITDA was EUR -0.1 million.

EBITDA was EUR 3.8 million (-1.9) due to items affecting comparability arising from the restructuring program launched in the end of May and the closure of production at the Mozzate plant in Italy. The items affecting comparability of EBITDA totaled EUR -1.2 million (-4.6).

Comparable operating profit increased from the comparison period and amounted to EUR 0.4 million (-2.1). Operating profit improved and was EUR -0.8 million (-6.7). The items affecting comparability of operating profit totaled EUR -1.2 million (-4.6).

Profit before income taxes was EUR -1.9 million (-8.0), and profit for the reporting period was EUR -1.9 million (-8.2).

January–June 2024

Comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was EUR 9.5 million (5.3). Our sales prices were generally lower but were offset by higher sales volumes and lower raw material costs. The impact of currencies on EBITDA was EUR -0.1 million.

EBITDA improved to EUR 8.4 million (0.7). The items affecting comparability of EBITDA totaled EUR -1.0 million (-4.6).

Comparable operating profit was EUR 0.3 million (-4.1). Operating profit increased and was EUR -0.7 million (-8.8). The items affecting comparability of operating profit totaled EUR -1.0 million (-4.7).

Profit before income taxes was EUR -2.6 million (-11.6), and profit for the reporting period was EUR -2.9 million (-12.1).

FINANCING

The Group's net interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value amounted to EUR 56.6 million (55.4) at the end of the review period. The gearing ratio was 47.9% (43.5%) and the equity ratio 37.6% (39.7%).

In January–June, net financial expenses were EUR -1.9 million (-2.8), or -0.8% (-1.2%) of net sales. Fluctuations in exchange rates decreased the net financial expenses by EUR 0.5 million (increased by EUR 0.3 million).

Cash flow from operations in April–June was EUR 2.1 million (6.4) and in January–June EUR -0.1 million (9.7), representing a cash flow per share of EUR 0.00 (0.17) and EUR 0.04 (0.11) for the quarter.

In the second quarter the change in working capital was EUR -1.2 million (9.0).

The decrease in the cash flow from operations in the first half of the year was mainly due to negative change in net working capital as more cash was tied to inventories and receivables. The change in net working capital was EUR -7.0 million (12.1).

On March 28, Suominen agreed on extending the maturity of the EUR 100 million syndicated revolving credit facility million with an additional year to July 2026.



CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

In January–June, the gross capital expenditure totaled EUR 6.4 million (3.7), of which the largest single investment was related to the upgrade of one of the production lines at the Bethune plant in the US. Other investments were mainly normal maintenance investments.

Suominen announced in May that it strengthens its capabilities in sustainable products by enhancing and upgrading one of its production lines in Bethune, South Carolina, USA. The investment is made in line with Suominen's strategy and supports company's vision to be the frontrunner in nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The total value of the investment is approximately EUR 10 million and the investment project will be completed in the first half of 2025.

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses for the review period amounted to EUR 9.1 million (9.5).

PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY

We have strong focus on safety and accident prevention, and our long-term target is to have zero lost-time accidents. During the first half of the year there were 2 (3) LTAs at Suominen sites.

We systematically measure our employee engagement by conducting our engagement survey, Suominen Vibe, every year. During the first half of 2024, we continued our development actions based on the results from the survey conducted last year.

We are committed to continuously improving our production efficiency and the efficient utilization of natural resources. In the first half of the year, we continued our actions to reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and waste to landfill. Our target is to reduce these by 20% per ton of product by 2025 compared to the base year of 2019.

We offer a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable nonwovens to our customers and continuously develop innovative solutions with a reduced environmental impact. Our target is a 50% increase in sales of sustainable nonwovens by 2025 compared to 2019, and to have over 10 sustainable product launches per year.

Suominen reports progress in its key sustainability KPIs annually.

As part of our Annual Report 2023 published in March 2024 we reported on the progress of our sustainability performance. Our sustainability reporting in 2023 was done in accordance with the GRI Standards from the Global Reporting Initiative and it was assured by an external partner.



INFORMATION ON SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL

Share capital

The number of Suominen's registered shares was 58,259,219 on June 30, 2024, equaling to a share capital of EUR 11,860,056.00.

Share trading and price

The number of Suominen shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki from January 1 to June 30, 2024, was 403,056 shares, accounting for 0.7% of the average number of shares (excluding treasury shares). The highest price was EUR 2.93, the lowest EUR 2.50, and the volume-weighted average price EUR 2.72. The closing price at the end of review period was EUR 2.74. The market capitalization (excluding treasury shares) was EUR 158.2 million on June 30, 2024.



Treasury shares

On June 30, 2024, Suominen Corporation held 532,116 treasury shares.

As a part of the CEO's share-based payment plan vested, in total 9,556 shares were transferred to the CEO in June.

In accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting, in total 25,088 shares were transferred in May to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares.

The portion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors paid in shares

The Annual General Meeting held on April 4, 2024, decided that 75% of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation's shares.

The number of shares forming the remuneration portion payable in shares was determined based on the share value in the stock exchange trading maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, calculated as the trade volume-weighted average quotation of the share during the two-week period immediately following the date on which the Interim Report of January‒March 2024 of the company was published. The shares were given out of the treasury shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors on May 16, 2024.

Share-based incentive plans for the management and key employees

The Group management and key employees participate in the company's share-based long-term incentive plans. The plans are described in more detail in the Financial Statements and in the Remuneration Report, available on the company's website .

Company's Performance Share Plan currently includes three 3-year performance periods, calendar years 2022–2024, 2023–2025 and 2024–2026. The aim of the Performance Share Plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the company in long-term, to build loyalty to the company and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the company's shares.

Performance Share Plan: Ongoing performance periods

Performance Period 2022–2024 2023–2025 2024–2026 Incentive based on Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Absolute Total Shareholder Return (40%), Relative Total Shareholder Return (40%) and operative performance and sustainability goal (20%) Potential reward payment Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2025 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2026 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2027 Participants 17 people 17 people 23 people Maximum number of shares 135,500 510,500 937,673



The President & CEO of the company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. A member of the Executive Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant's employment or service in a group company continues.

The President & CEO's share-based incentive plan

The Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation resolved on May 19, 2023 to establish a new share-based incentive plan for the company's President & CEO. The aim of the plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the President & CEO in order to increase the value of Suominen in the long-term, to retain the President & CEO at the company, and to offer him a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, receiving and accumulating the company's shares.

Under the plan the President & CEO is expected to own or acquire up to 30,000 shares of Suominen Corporation at a price formed in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki. Suominen will match the share investment by way of the President & CEO receiving, without consideration, up to 60,000 matching shares (gross, including also the proportion to be paid in cash).

The plan includes three vesting periods, June 1, 2023–June 1, 2024, June 1, 2023–June 1, 2025, and June 1, 2023–June 1, 2026. The potential reward will be paid partly in shares and partly in cash in three equal installments after each vesting period, provided that the President & CEO's service in the company is in force at the time of the reward payment. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the President & CEO.

The first vesting period ended in June 2024, and in total 9,556 shares were transferred to the CEO.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Suominen Corporation was held on April 4, 2024.

The AGM adopted the Financial Statements for 2023 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the 2023 financial year.

The AGM resolved to approve the Remuneration Report for the Company's governing bodies for 2023. The resolution made is advisory. The AGM resolved to support the Remuneration Policy for the Company's governing bodies. The resolution made is advisory. The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposals concerning the authorization for the Board to decide on repurchasing of the company's shares as well as issuance of shares and granting of options and other special rights entitling to shares.

The AGM confirmed the remuneration of the Board of Directors. The Chair will be paid an annual fee of EUR 74,000, the Deputy Chair an annual fee of EUR 45,000 and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 35,000. Chair of the Audit Committee will be paid an additional fee of EUR 10,000. Further, the members of the Board will receive a fee for each Board and Committee meeting as follows: EUR 500 for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member and EUR 500 for each meeting attended by telephone or other electronic means.

75% of the annual fee is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation's shares.

Compensation for expenses is paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy.

The AGM decided that the number of Board members remains unchanged at six (6). Mr. Andreas Ahlström, Mr. Aaron Barsness, Mr. Björn Borgman, Ms. Nina Linander and Ms. Laura Remes were re-elected as members of the Board. Mr. Charles Héaulmé was elected as a new member of the Board.

Mr. Charles Héaulmé was elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ernst & Young Oy, Authorised Public Accountant firm, was re-elected as the auditor of the company for the next term of office in accordance with the Articles of Association. Ernst & Young Oy appointed Mr. Toni Halonen, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor of the company.

Suominen published a stock exchange release on April 4, 2024, concerning the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors. The stock exchange release and an introduction of the new Board member can be viewed on Suominen's website at .

In compliance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, on April 15, 2024, Suominen paid out dividends in total of EUR 5.8 million for 2023, corresponding to EUR 0.10 per share.

Organizing meeting and permanent committees of the Board of Directors

In its organizing meeting held after the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Andreas Ahlström as Deputy Chair of the Board.

The Board of Directors elected from among its members the members for the Audit Committee, Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Strategy Committee. Nina Linander was re-elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Andreas Ahlström and Laura Remes were re-elected as members. Charles Héaulmé was elected as the Chair of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Björn Borgman and Aaron Barsness were re-elected as members. Laura Remes was re-elected as the Chair of the Strategy Committee and Andreas Ahlström and Aaron Barsness were re-elected as members.

Authorizations of the Board of Directors

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on repurchasing a maximum of 1,000,000 company's own shares. The company's own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition. The shares shall be repurchased and paid in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear Finland Ltd.

The shares shall be repurchased to be used in the company's share-based incentive programs, in order to disburse the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, for use as consideration in acquisitions related to the company's business, or to be held by the company, to be conveyed by other means or to be cancelled.

The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms and conditions related to the repurchase of the company's own shares. The repurchase authorization is valid until June 30, 2025, and it revokes all earlier authorizations to repurchase company's own shares.

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the share issue, conveying the company's own shares held by the company and/or granting of options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act.

By virtue of the proposed authorization, the Board of Directors may, by one or several resolutions, issue a maximum of 5,000,000 shares. The share issue and shares granted by virtue of options and other special rights are included in the aforementioned maximum number. Option and other special rights may not be granted as a part of the company's remuneration system.

The share issue can be made either against payment or without payment and can also be directed to the company itself. The authorization entitles the Board of Directors to issue the shares also otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders (directed share issue). The authorization can be used to carry out acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company's business, to finance investments, to improve the company's financial structure, as part of the company's remuneration system or to pay the share proportion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors or for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors.

The authorizations shall revoke all earlier authorizations regarding share issue and issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The Board of Directors shall decide on all other terms and conditions related to the authorizations. The authorizations are valid until June 30, 2025.

NOTIFICATIONS UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

During the review period Suominen received no notifications under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.

CHANGES IN THE EXECUTIVE TEAM

On May 31, 2024, Suominen announced that Klaus Korhonen, EVP, HR & Legal will leave the company.

SHORT TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the direct impact to Suominen's business is minor as we have no customers nor suppliers in Russia, Belarus or Ukraine. Suominen as a company is mostly affected by the indirect economic impacts of the war.

Suominen's other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks related to manufacturing, competition, raw material prices and availability and customer specific volumes and credits, changes in legislation, political environment or economic conditions and investments, and financial risks.

A more detailed description of risks is available in Suominen's Annual Report 2023 at suominen.fi/investors.



BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Suominen's nonwovens are, for the most part, used in daily consumer goods, such as wipes as well as in hygiene and medical products. In these target markets of Suominen, the general economic situation determines the development of consumer demand, even though the demand for consumer goods is not very cyclical in nature. North America and Europe are the largest market areas for Suominen. In addition, the company operates in the South American markets. The growth in the demand for nonwovens has typically exceeded the growth of gross domestic product by a couple of percentage points.

We follow closely market development and signals from our customers, but the overall global economic uncertainty and fierce competition continue to make the longer-term visibility challenging. It remains to be seen how the current economic climate impacts the end consumer demand and consumer preferences regarding wipes. Historically, the wipes market has been rather steady despite the general economic situation.

Instabilities in Israel and in the Red Sea area, and the war in Ukraine continue to generate uncertainty globally. Possible impacts to Suominen are expected to be mainly indirect and we continue to monitor the situations.

OUTLOOK FOR 2024

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2024 will increase from 2023. In 2023, Suominen's comparable EBITDA was EUR 15.8 million.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND REMUNERATION REPORT

Suominen has prepared a separate Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Report for 2023, which comply with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies. The statements also cover other central areas of corporate governance. The statements have been published on Suominen's website, separately from the Report of the Board of Directors, at

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

There were no events after the reporting period.



AUDIOCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, and Janne Silonsaari, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast for analysts, investors and media on August 9 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at . The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at

Conference call participants can access the teleconference by registering at . The phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.

NEXT FINANCIAL REPORT

Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January–September 2024 on November 6, 2024, approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EET).

SUOMINEN GROUP JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2024

The figures in these half-year financial statements are mainly presented in EUR thousands. As a result of rounding differences, the figures presented in the tables do not necessarily add up to total.

This half-year report has not been audited.

This half-year report has been prepared in accordance with the principles defined in IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The principles for preparing the interim report are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2023, with the exception of the effect of the new accounting standards and interpretations which have been applied from January 1, 2024.

The new or amended standards or interpretations applicable from January 1, 2024, are not material for Suominen Group.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR thousand 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 15,496 15,496 15,496 Intangible assets 4,339 7,887 6,084 Property, plant and equipment 115,183 112,441 112,727 Right-of-use assets 11,178 11,976 11,109 Equity instruments 421 421 421 Other non-current receivables 110 75 83 Deferred tax assets 1,695 459 2,048 Total non-current assets 148,421 148,755 147,967 Current assets Inventories 44,883 48,581 37,914 Trade receivables 68,911 63,109 62,325 Other current receivables 5,514 9,673 7,345 Assets for current tax 835 1,545 2,128 Cash and cash equivalents 45,919 48,598 58,755 Total current assets 166,062 171,507 168,467 Total assets 314,483 320,261 316,434 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 11,860 11,860 11,860 Share premium account 24,681 24,681 24,681 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 75,692 75,692 75,692 Fair value and other reserves 436 316 316 Exchange differences 1,723 1,954 111 Retained earnings 3,689 12,732 12,251 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 118,081 127,236 124,912 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 9,034 10,296 9,362 Liabilities from defined benefit plans 172 164 179 Non-current provisions 596 4,350 564 Non-current lease liabilities 9,766 10,869 9,711 Debentures 49,526 49,371 49,449 Total non-current liabilities 69,094 75,050 69,265 Current liabilities Current provisions 3,020 − 3,870 Current lease liabilities 2,763 3,127 3,117 Other current interest-bearing liabilities 40,000 40,000 40,000 Liabilities for current tax 221 577 148 Trade payables and other current liabilities 81,303 74,271 75,122 Total current liabilities 127,308 117,975 122,257 Total liabilities 196,402 193,025 191,522 Total equity and liabilities 314,483 320,261 316,434

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

EUR thousand 4-6/

2024 4-6/

2023 1-6/

2024 1-6/

2023 1-12/

2023 Net sales 118,668 112,673 232,255 229,466 450,851 Cost of goods sold -109,756 -109,605 -215,200 -221,544 -428,122 Gross profit 8,912 3,068 17,055 7,922 22,729 Other operating income 516 637 1,195 1,739 4,802 Sales, marketing and administration expenses -9,032 -6,902 -16,809 -14,239 -28,497 Research and development expenses -1,182 -1,105 -2,145 -1,986 -3,851 Other operating expenses -32 -2,421 -14 -2,252 -2,700 Operating profit -816 -6,722 -718 -8,816 -7,517 Net financial expenses -1,095 -1,293 -1,885 -2,830 -5,987 Profit before income taxes -1,911 -8,016 -2,603 -11,646 -13,504 Income taxes -28 -170 -341 -489 719 Profit for the period -1,939 -8,186 -2,944 -12,135 -12,786 Earnings per share, EUR Basic -0.03 -0.14 -0.05 -0.21 -0.22 Diluted -0.03 -0.14 -0.05 -0.21 -0.22

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



EUR thousand 4-6/

2024 4-6/

2023 1-6/

2024 1-6/

2023 1-12/

2023 Profit for the period -1,939 -8,186 -2,944 -12,135 -12,786 Other comprehensive income: Other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences -161 808 1,991 -948 -2,991 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income -119 -10 -379 224 424 Total -280 798 1,612 -724 -2,567 Other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans − − − − -22 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income − − − − − Total − − − − -22 Total other comprehensive income -280 798 1,612 -724 -2,589 Total comprehensive income for the period -2,219 -7,388 -1,332 -12,859 -15,375



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences Equity 1.1.2024 11,860 24,681 75,692 111 Profit for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − 1,612 Total comprehensive income − − − 1,612 Distribution of dividend − − − − Share-based payments − − − − Conveyance of treasury shares − − − − Transfers − − − − Equity 30.6.2024 11,860 24,681 75,692 1,723





EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2024 316 12,251 124,912 Profit for the period − -2,944 -2,944 Other comprehensive income − − 1,612 Total comprehensive income − -2,944 -1,332 Distribution of dividend − -5,769 -5,769 Share-based payments − 210 210 Conveyance of treasury shares − 61 61 Transfers 120 -120 − Equity 30.6.2024 436 3,689 118,081





EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences Equity 1.1.2023 11,860 24,681 75,692 2,678 Profit for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − -724 Total comprehensive income − − − -724 Distribution of dividend − − − − Share-based payments − − − − Conveyance of treasury shares − − − − Transfers − − − − Equity 30.6.2023 11,860 24,681 75,692 1,954





EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2023 265 30,740 145,916 Profit for the period − -12,135 -12,135 Other comprehensive income − − -724 Total comprehensive income − -12,135 -12,859 Distribution of dividend − -5,767 -5,767 Share-based payments − -109 -109 Conveyance of treasury shares − 55 55 Transfers 51 -51 − Equity 30.6.2023 316 12,732 127,236





EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences Equity 1.1.2023 11,860 24,681 75,692 2,678 Profit for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − -2,567 Total comprehensive income − − − -2,567 Distribution of dividend − − − − Share-based payments − − − − Conveyance of treasury shares − − − − Transfers − − − − Equity 31.12.2023 11,860 24,681 75,692 111





EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2023 265 30,740 145,916 Profit for the period − -12,786 -12,786 Other comprehensive income − -22 -2,589 Total comprehensive income − -12,808 -15,375 Distribution of dividend − -5,767 -5,767 Share-based payments − 88 88 Conveyance of treasury shares − 49 49 Transfers 51 -51 − Equity 31.12.2023 316 12,251 124,912

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



EUR thousand 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 1-12/2023 Cash flow from operations Profit for the period -2,944 -12,135 -12,786 Total adjustments to profit for the period 12,321 14,360 26,612 Cash flow before changes in net working capital 9,377 2,225 13,826 Change in net working capital -6,988 12,100 25,703 Financial items -2,823 -2,792 -4,954 Income taxes 352 -1,861 -3,851 Cash flow from operations -81 9,671 30,724 Cash flow from investments Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -6,383 -3,663 -11,062 Sales proceeds from property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1 31 36 Cash flow from investments -6,382 -3,632 -11,027 Cash flow from financing Drawdown of current interest-bearing liabilities 80,000 160,000 240,000 Repayment of current interest-bearing liabilities -81,596 -161,648 -243,271 Dividends paid -5,769 -5,767 -5,767 Cash flow from financing -7,365 -7,415 -9,038 Change in cash and cash equivalents -13,829 -1,375 10,659 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 58,755 49,508 49,508 Effect of changes in exchange rates 993 466 -1,412 Change in cash and cash equivalents -13,829 -1,375 10,659 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 45,919 48,598 58,755

KEY RATIOS

4-6/

2024 4-6/

2023 1-6/

2024 1-6/

2023 1-12/

2023 Change in net sales, % * 5.3 -4.5 1.2 0.5 -8.6 Gross profit, as percentage of net sales, % 7.5 2.7 7.3 3.5 5.0 Comparable EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, % 4.2 2.4 4.1 2.3 3.5 EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, % 3.2 -1.7 3.6 0.3 2.5 Comparable operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % 0.3 -1.9 0.1 -1.8 -0.6 Operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % -0.7 -6.0 -0.3 -3.8 -1.7 Net financial items, as percentage of net sales, % -0.9 -1.1 -0.8 -1.2 -1.3 Profit before income taxes, as percentage of net sales, % -1.6 -7.1 -1.1 -5.1 -3.0 Profit for the period, as percentage of net sales, % -1.6 -7.3 -1.3 -5.3 -2.8 Gross capital expenditure, EUR thousand 4,441 2,146 6,445 3,685 11,223 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, EUR thousand 4,574 4,800 9,149 9,541 18,680 Return on equity, rolling 12 months, % − − -2.9 -14.5 -9.6 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % − − 0.3 -6.7 -4.1 Equity ratio, % − − 37.6 39.7 39.5 Gearing, % − − 47.9 43.5 35.3 Average number of personnel (FTE - full time equivalent) − − 674 705 682 Earnings per share, EUR, basic -0.03 -0.14 -0.05 -0.21 -0.22 Earnings per share, EUR, diluted -0.03 -0.14 -0.05 -0.21 -0.22 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.04 0.11 0.00 0.17 0.53 Equity per share, EUR − − 2.05 2.21 2.17 Number of shares, end of period, excluding treasury shares − − 57,727,103 57,692,459 57,692,459 Share price, end of period, EUR − − 2.74 2.90 2.85 Share price, period low, EUR − − 2.50 2.51 2.48 Share price, period high, EUR − − 2.93 3.48 3.48 Volume weighted average price during the period, EUR − − 2.72 2.89 2.85 Market capitalization, EUR million − − 158.2 167.3 164.4 Number of traded shares during the period − − 403,056 2,040,991 2,743,668 Number of traded shares during the period, % of average number of shares − − 0.7 3.5 4.8

* Compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousands Non-current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 59,766 60,869 59,711 Current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 42,763 43,127 43,117 Cash and cash equivalents -45,919 -48,598 -58,755 Interest-bearing net debt 56,610 55,398 44,074

CALCULATION OF KEY RATIOS AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Key ratios per share are either IFRS key ratios (earnings per share) or required by Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance in Finland or alternative performance measures (cash flow from operations per share).

Some of the other key ratios Suominen publishes are alternative performance measures. An alternative performance measure is a key ratio, which has not been defined in IFRS standards. Suominen believes that the use of alternative performance measures provides useful information for example to investors regarding the Group's financial and operating performance and makes it easier to make comparisons between the reporting periods.

The link between the components of the key ratios per share and the consolidated financial statements is presented in the consolidated financial statements of 2023. The link between the components of the alternative performance measures and the consolidated financial statements is presented in Suominen's Annual Report for 2023.

Calculation of key ratios per share

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (EPS)

Profit for the period = Share-issue adjusted average number of shares excluding treasury shares

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

Profit for the period = Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares







EUR thousand 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Profit for the period , -2,944 -12,135 -12,786 Average share-issue adjusted number of shares 57,699,922 57,619,026 57,656,044 Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,782,618 57,687,681 57,738,524 Earnings per share EUR Basic -0.05 -0.21 -0.22 Diluted -0.05 -0.21 -0.22





Cash flow from operations per share

Cash flow from operations per share

Cash flow from operations = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period







30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Cash flow from operations, EUR thousand -81 9,671 30,724 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,727,103 57,692,459 57,692,459 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.00 0.17 0.53

Equity per share

Equity per share

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period







30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent, EUR thousand 118,081 127,236 124,912 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,727,103 57,692,459 57,692,459 Equity per share, EUR 2.05 2.21 2.17

Market capitalization

Market capitalization = Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares x share price at the end of period





30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares 57,727,103 57,692,459 57,692,459 Share price at end of the period, EUR 2.74 2.90 2.85 Market capitalization, EUR million 158.2 167.3 164.4

Share turnover

Share turnover = The proportion of number of shares traded during the period to weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares





30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Number of shares traded during the period 403,056 2,040,991 2,743,668 Average number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,699,922 57,619,026 57,656,044 Share turnover, % 0.7 3.5 4.8

Calculation of key ratios and alternative performance measures

Operating profit and comparable operating profit

Operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses Comparable operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

In order to improve the comparability of result between reporting periods, Suominen presents comparable operating profit as an alternative performance measure. Operating profit is adjusted with material items that are considered to affect comparability between reporting periods. These items include, among others, impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses, gains or losses from the sales of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or other assets and restructuring costs.

Comparable EBIT (operating profit)

EUR thousand 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Operating profit -718 -8,816 -7,517 + Dismissal costs affecting comparability 1,271 2,207 2,207 + Restoration costs affecting comparability − 2,341 2,344 + Other gains and expenses affecting comparability -184 81 116 + Impairment losses of property, plant and equipment, affecting comparability of result − 8 8 + Impairment losses of right-of-use assets, affecting comparability of result 3 108 108 + Impairment losses of inventories, affecting comparability of result -53 -16 -16 Comparable operating profit 320 -4,086 -2,750

EBITDA and comparable EBITDA

EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses Comparable EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

EBITDA and comparable EBITDA

EUR thousand 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Operating profit -718 -8,816 -7,517 + Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 9,149 9,541 18,680 EBITDA 8,431 726 11,163





EBITDA 8,431 726 11,163 + Costs affecting comparability of result 1,034 4,613 4,650 Comparable EBITDA 9,465 5,338 15,813

Gross capital expenditure

EUR thousand 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Increases in intangible assets 54 96 169 Increases in property, plant and equipment 6,391 3,589 11,054 Gross capital expenditure 6,445 3,685 11,223

Interest-bearing net debt

It is the opinion of Suominen that presenting interest-bearing liabilities not only at amortized cost but also at nominal value gives relevant additional information to the investors.

Interest-bearing net debt = Interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value - interest-bearing receivables - cash and cash equivalents





EUR thousand 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Interest-bearing liabilities 102,055 103,367 102,278 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 474 629 551 Cash and cash equivalents -45 919 -48,598 -58,755 Interest-bearing net debt 56,610 55,398 44,074 Interest-bearing liabilities 102,055 103,367 102,278 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 474 629 551 Nominal value of interest-bearing liabilities 102,529 103,996 102,828

Return on equity (ROE), %

Return on equity (ROE), % = Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) x 100 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent (quarterly average)





EUR thousand 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) -3,594 -21,343 -12,786 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2023 / 30.6.2022 / 31.12.2022 127,236 158,098 145,916 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.9.2023 / 30.9.2022 / 31.3.2023 130,283 165,188 140,131 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.12.2023 / 31.12.2022 / 30.6.2023 124,912 145,916 127,236 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2024 / 31.3.2023 / 30.9.2023 126,045 140,131 130,283 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2024 / 30.6.2023 / 31.12.2023 118,081 127,236 124,912 Average 125,311 147,314 133,695 Return on equity (ROE), % -2.9 -14.5 -9.6

Invested capital

Invested capital = Total equity attributable to owners of the parent + interest-bearing liabilities





EUR thousand 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 118,081 127,236 124,912 Interest-bearing liabilities 102,055 103,367 102,278 Cash and cash equivalents -45 919 -48,598 -58,755 Invested capital 174,218 182,005 168,435

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

=

Operating profit (rolling 12 months) x 100 Invested capital, quarterly average





EUR thousand 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Operating profit (rolling 12 months) 581 -13,603 -7,517 Invested capital 30.6.2023 / 30.6.2022 / 31.12.2022 182,005 210,561 199,773 Invested capital 30.9.2023 / 30.9.2022 / 31.3.2023 181,914 230,264 194,290 Invested capital 31.12.2023 / 31.12.2022 / 30.6.2023 168,435 199,773 182,005 Invested capital 31.3.2024 / 31.3.2023 / 30.9.2023 174,706 194,290 181,914 Invested capital 30.6.2024 / 30.6.2023 / 31.12.2023 174,218 182,005 168,435 Average 176,255 203,379 185,283 Return on invested capital (ROI), % 0.3 -6.7 -4.1

Equity ratio, %

Equity ratio, %

=

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent x 100 Total assets - advances received





EUR thousand 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 118,081 127,236 124,912 Total assets 314,483 320,261 316,434 Advances received -37 -129 -104 314,446 320,132 316,330 Equity ratio, % 37.6 39.7 39.5

Gearing, %

Gearing, %

=

Interest-bearing net debt x 100 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





EUR thousand 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Interest-bearing net debt 56,610 55,398 44,074 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 118,081 127,236 124,912 Gearing, % 47.9 43.5 35.3

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET AREA



EUR thousand 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 1-12/2023 Finland 1,807 1,727 3,240 Rest of Europe 79,731 81,070 155,759 North and South America 150,354 146,308 291,108 Rest of the world 362 361 743 Total 232,255 229,466 450,851

QUARTERLY SALES DEVELOPMENT BY BUSINESS AREA

2024 2023 EUR thousand 4-6 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Americas 75,694 70,030 72,336 70,865 69,770 75,044 EMEA 42,977 43,549 42,635 35,553 42,896 41,756 Unallocated exchange differences and eliminations -3 8 -33 29 7 -8 Total 118,668 113,587 114,938 106,447 112,673 116,793

QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT

2024 2023 EUR thousand 4-6 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Net sales 118,668 113,587 114,938 106,447 112,673 116,793 Comparable EBITDA 4,982 4,484 5,275 5,200 2,690 2,648 as % of net sales 4.2 3.9 4.6 4.9 2.4 2.3 Items affecting comparability -1,224 190 -11 -26 -4,613 − EBITDA 3,758 4,673 5,263 5,174 -1,922 2,648 as % of net sales 3.2 4.1 4.6 4.9 -1.7 2.3 Comparable operating profit 408 -88 670 666 -2,102 -1,985 as % of net sales 0.3 -0.1 0.6 0.6 -1.9 -1.7 Items affecting comparability -1,224 186 -11 -26 -4,621 -108 Operating profit -816 99 658 640 -6,722 -2,093 as % of net sales -0.7 0.1 0.6 0.6 -6.0 -1.8 Net financial items -1,095 -790 -2,005 -1,152 -1,293 -1,537 Profit before income taxes -1,911 -691 -1,347 -512 -8,016 -3,630 as % of net sales -1.6 -0.6 -1.2 -0.5 -7.1 -3.1

RELATED PARTY INFORMATION

The related parties of Suominen include the members of the Board of Directors, President & CEO and the members of the Corporate Executive Team as well as their family members and their controlled companies. In addition, shareholders who have a significant influence in Suominen through share ownership are included in related parties. Suominen has no associated companies.

In its transactions with related parties Suominen follows the same commercial terms as in transactions with third parties.

The Annual General Meeting held on April 4, 2024, resolved that 25% of the annual remuneration for the Board of Directors is paid in Suominen Corporation's shares. The number of shares transferred to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares for 2024 was 25,088 shares. The shares were transferred on May 16, 2024, and the value of the transferred shares totaled EUR 67,236.

A part of the CEO's share-based plan vested, and shares were transferred to the CEO plan in June. The number of the shares transferred was 9,556 shares. The value of the shares and the portion settled in cash was EUR 54,422.



CHANGES IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 EUR thousand Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 112,727 6,084 116,195 9,709 116,195 9,709 Capital expenditure and increases 6,391 54 3,589 96 11,054 169 Disposals and decreases − − 0 − 0 − Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -5,967 -1,800 -6,111 -1,917 -12,012 -3,792 Exchange differences and other changes 2,032 0 -1,232 -1 -2,510 -2 Carrying amount at the end of the period 115,183 4,339 112,441 7,887 112,727 6,084

Goodwill is not included in intangible assets.



30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 EUR thousand Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 11,109 11,902 11,902 Increases 1,322 1,724 2,410 Disposals and decreases -25 -28 -148 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -1,382 -1,513 -2,876 Exchange differences and other changes 155 -108 -180 Carrying amount at the end of the period 11,178 11,976 11,109

CHANGES IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



EUR thousand 1-6/2024 1-6/2023 1-12/2023 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the beginning of the period 102,278 103,365 103,365 Current liabilities at the beginning of the period 43,117 42,855 42,855 Repayment of current liabilities, cash flow items -81,596 -161,648 -243,271 Drawdown of current liabilities, cash flow items 80,000 160,000 240,000 Increases in current liabilities, non-cash flow items 227 548 782 Decreases of current liabilities, non-cash flow items -194 -19 -82 Reclassification from non-current liabilities 1,167 1,412 2,878 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item 41 -21 -44 Current liabilities at the end of the period 42,763 43,127 43,117 Non-current liabilities at the beginning of the period 9,711 11,215 11,215 Increases in non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items 1,094 1,176 1,629 Decreases of non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items -8 -10 -67 Reclassification to current liabilities -1,167 -1,412 -2,878 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item 136 -99 -188 Non-current liabilities at the end of the period 9,766 10,869 9,711 Non-current debentures at the beginning of the period 49,449 49,295 49,295 Periodization of debentures to amortized cost, non-cash flow items 77 76 154 Non-current debentures at the end of the period 49,526 49,371 49,449 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the period 102,055 103,367 102,278

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES



EUR thousands 30.6.2024 30.6.2023 31.12.2023 Other commitments Leasing commitments 465 92 71 Contractual commitments to acquire property, plant and equipment 3,378

2,670 1,368 Commitments to leases not yet commenced 83

152 1,485 Guarantees On own behalf 2,458 3,051 2,440 Other own commitments 12,187 21,825 16,774 14,646 24,876 19,214

FINANCIAL ASSETS BY CATEGORY

a. Fair value through profit or loss

b. Financial assets at amortized cost

c. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

d. Carrying amount

e. Fair value

Classification EUR thousand a. b. c. d. e. Equity instruments − − 421 421 421 Trade receivables − 68,911 − 68,911 68,911 Interest and other financial receivables − 319 − 319 319 Cash and cash equivalents − 45,919 − 45,919 45,919 Total 30.6.2024 − 115,148 421 115,569 115,569





EUR thousand a. b. c. d. e. Equity instruments − − 421 421 421 Trade receivables − 62,375 − 62,375 62,375 Interest and other financial receivables − 201 − 201 201 Cash and cash equivalents − 58,755 − 58,755 58,755 Total 31.12.2023 − 121,281 421 121,702 121,702

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets for 2024 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2023.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES



30.6.2024 31.12.2023 EUR thousand Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Non-current financial liabilities Debentures 49,526 43,225 50,000 49,449 42,080 50,000 Lease liabilities 9,766 9,766 9,766 9,711 9,711 9,711 Total non-current financial liabilities 59,292 52,991 59,766 59,160 51,791 59,711 Current financial liabilities Current loans from financial institutions 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 40,000 Lease liabilities 2,763 2,763 2,763 3,117 3,117 3,117 Interest accruals 194 194 194 626 626 626 Other current liabilities 279 279 279 508 508 508 Trade payables 64,780 64,780 64,780 60,562 60,562 60,562 Total current financial liabilities 108,016 108,016 108,016 104,814 104,814 104,814 Total 167,308 161,007 167,782 163,974 156,605 164,525



Principles in estimating fair value for financial liabilities for 2024 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2023.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT HIERARCHY



EUR thousands Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets and liabilities at fair value Equity instruments − − 421 Total − − 421

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets and their hierarchies for 2024 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2023.

There were no transfers in the fair value measurement hierarchy levels during the reporting period.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3018

Janne Silonsaari, CFO, tel. +358 50 409 9264



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at .



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media



Attachment

Suominen Corporation Interim report Q2 2024