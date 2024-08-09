عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bekaert - Update On The Liquidity Agreement


8/9/2024 2:31:28 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 1 August 2024 to 7 August 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 13 656 shares during the period from 1 August 2024 to 7 August 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 027 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 August 2024 to 7 August 2024:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
1 August 2024 4 155 37.57 37.90 37.20 156 103
2 August 2024 4 401 36.69 37.10 36.10 161 473
5 August 2024 4 000 35.16 35.52 34.70 140 640
6 August 2024 600 35.25 35.30 35.20 21 150
7 August 2024 500 36.00 36.00 36.00 18 000
Total 13 656 497 366


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
1 August 2024 2 026 37.96 38.20 37.76 76 907
2 August 2024 1 37.10 37.10 37.10 37
5 August 2024 0 0
6 August 2024 1 500 35.72 35.72 35.72 53 580
7 August 2024 1 500 36.25 36.36 36.22 54 375
Total 5 027 184 899

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 575 shares.

On 7 August 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 874 650 own shares, or 3.45% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p240809E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN09082024004107003653ID1108535448


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search