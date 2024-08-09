Bean Sprouts Market To Reach $6.3 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 3.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global bean sprout growth is driven by rise in consciousness, demand for organic food, expansion of vegan population, and increase in popularity of Asian cuisine worldwide. Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“ Bean Sprouts Market by Type (Mung Bean Sprouts, Soybean Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, Radish Sprouts, and Others), Source (Conventional and Organic), Application (Foodservice Industry, Household Consumers, and Food Processing Industry), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035 ”. The global bean sprouts market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2033. Download PDF Brochure: Prime determinants of growth The global bean sprout market growth is driven by several key factors. Increase in consumer awareness of health benefits associated with bean sprouts, such as high nutrient content and low-calorie count, boosts their demand. The rise in popularity of plant-based diets and vegetarianism further encourages consumption of bean sprouts. In addition, the convenience and versatility of bean sprouts in various cuisines make them attractive to diverse demographics. Advancements in sprout production techniques and expanding distribution channels enhance market reach globally. Moreover, growth in trend of organic and non-GMO food positively influences market dynamics, as consumers seek healthier and safer food options. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $4.5 Billion Market Size in 2033 $6.3 Billion CAGR 3.5% No. of Pages in Report 289 Segments Covered Type, Source, Application, Distribution Channel, And Region Drivers Increase In Consumer Awareness of Health Benefits Rise In Popularity of Plant-Based Diets Advancements In Sprout Production Techniques Opportunities Expansion of Organic and Non-GMO Product Lines Development of Innovative Packaging Solutions Growth in Emerging Markets and Online Sales Platforms Restraints Short Shelf Life and Perishability Risk Of Contamination and Foodborne Illnesses

The mung bean sprouts segment held the highest market share in 2023

By type, the mung bean sprouts segment held the highest market share in 2023. Mung bean sprouts have gained traction owing to their exceptional nutritional profile, being rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants while low in calories. The versatility of mung bean sprouts in culinary applications, fitting seamlessly into salads, stir-fries, and sandwiches, appeals to health-conscious consumers and food enthusiasts. In addition, the rise in trend toward plant-based diets boosts the demand for this segment. Moreover, properties such as digestion and overall health benefits of mung bean sprouts further drive popularity among health-focused individuals.

Procure Complete Report (289 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

The organic segment held the highest market share in 2023

By source, the organic segment held the highest market share in 2023. The organic bean sprouts segment is expected to grow owing to an increase in consumer demand for healthier, chemical-free food options. Growth in awareness of the benefits of organic farming practices, which avoid synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, attracts health-conscious buyers. Moreover, the rise in environmental sustainability concerns motivates consumers to choose organic products in recent years. The expanding availability of organic bean sprouts in supermarkets and online platforms further facilitates this growth. Enhanced labeling and certification standards also boost consumer trust and preference for organic options, driving the expansion of this segment.

The household consumer segment held the highest market share in 2023

By application, the household segment held the highest market share in 2023. Household consumers hold the majority shares in the bean sprouts market owing to ease of incorporation into everyday meals, aligning with the increasing trend of home-cooked and healthy diets. The versatility of bean sprouts allows them to be used in a variety of dishes, from salads and soups to stir-fries, which has made them a staple in many kitchens. In addition, the rise in interest in home gardening and DIY food making leads many households to grow their own sprouts. Furthermore, the emphasis on fresh, nutritious ingredients in daily diets further drives household consumption, strengthening their dominant market share.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets sales channel segment held the highest market share in 2023

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2023. These retail outlets offer a wide range of food products, providing ample shelf space for bean sprouts to attract consumer attention. These stores prioritize convenience, allowing shoppers to easily access fresh produce, including bean sprouts, alongside other groceries in one location. Additionally, supermarkets often implement marketing strategies such as discounts, promotions, and attractive displays to encourage impulse purchases. Furthermore, their stringent quality control measures reassure consumers of product freshness and safety, thereby enhancing trust and driving higher sales volumes of bean sprouts in these retail outlets.

For Purchase Inquiry:

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 as bean sprouts are widely used in Asian cuisines, being essential ingredients in dishes such as stir-fries, soups, and salads. The cultural preference drives high consumption rates in the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific countries have large populations with diverse dietary habits, contributing to substantial demand for bean sprouts. In addition, favorable climatic conditions in many Asian countries facilitate year-round production of bean sprouts, ensuring consistent supply. Furthermore, increase in urbanization and rise in disposable incomes in the region further stimulate consumption in the region.

Players: -



Henan Lvsezhongyuan

Zhengzhou New Village

Ningbo Wulongtan

Anhui Anxin

Fuji Natural Foods

Narita Foods

Pulmuone

Daesang Jonathan Sprouts

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global bean sprouts market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Dev



In November 2021, Van der Plas Sprouts partnered with a Spanish company called GreenFarm, which specializes in the production and distribution of organic fruit and vegetables to expand product offerings and distribution channels of Van der Plas Sprouts.

In August 2021, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. acquired Mighty Meals, an online organic grocery delivery company to enhance e-commerce capabilities and provide customers with increased convenience in the bean sprouts market. In March 2021, Jonathan Sprouts launched Sprouty Snacks to increase the product portfolio of roasted and seasoned sprouted beans and lentils.

