Kuwait PM Congratulates Singapore On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Friday a cable to the President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, congratulating him on his country's National Day. (pickup previous)
