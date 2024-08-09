Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Singapore On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Friday a congratulatory cable to the President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his country's National Day, wishing him good and further progress and prosperity. (pickup previous) ahm

