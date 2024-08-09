Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Singapore On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Friday a congratulatory cable to the President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his country's National Day, wishing him good health and further progress and prosperity. (pickup previous)
