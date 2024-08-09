Fire In Immigration Boat In Near Haitian Shores Kills 40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) 40 people were killed and others were injured in a fire that broke out on a boat of illegal immigrants off the coast of Haiti.
The International Organization for Migration said in a statement that the boat, which was carrying more than 80 people left Northern Haiti, towards the Turks and Caicos Islands before it caught fire, confirming that the Haitian Coast Guard rescued 41 migrants.
The organization pointed out that the severe economic crisis, the collapse of the health system, the closure of schools, and the lack of prospects lead many people to consider immigration the only means of survival.
