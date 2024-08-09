37 Killed In Armed Attacks In Eastern Democratic Republic Congo

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 37 people were killed in armed on several villages in Beni, eastern Congo.

Local authorities stated that the attacks were launched by gunmen belonging to the Allied Democratic Forces, affiliated with ISIS, and targeted several villages in the Babila Bakaiko area in North Kivu province over a period of three days, resulting in deaths and severe material damage.

The security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is still fragile in light of the increasing activity of armed groups based on the common border with Uganda

MENAFN09082024000067011011ID1108535428