Philippines Suspends Work, Schools In Manila Due To Hurricane Jamie
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Philippine authorities issued an order to suspend work , schools, as well currency and stock trading, after the country experienced heavy rainfall due to Hurricane Jamie and monsoon winds on Wednesday.
The presidential office has suspended classes at all academic levels and work in most government offices in the capital area, which is home to at least 13 million people.
The Philippine weather agency reported that Typhoon Jaime (with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h) is heading towards Taiwan.
It stated that the typhoon had not yet made landfall, but was strengthening the southwest monsoon, causing the heavy rains. "Flooding and landslides caused by the rains are likely" added the agency. (QNA)
