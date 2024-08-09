Maduro Re-Elected As Venezuela's President With 51.20 Percent Of Votes
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Venezuela's National Electoral Council announced on Monday, that current President Nicolas Maduro won the country's presidential elections.
Maduro was re-elected after winning 51.20 percent of the vote, besting the Democratic Unitary platform (PUD) candidate Edmundo Gonzlez Urrutia, who gained more than 44 percent, according to a statement by the National Electoral Council (CNE).
President Maduro's campaign said, "Thank you. It was a victory for everyone. It was a victory that will help us build the future, and of course, we will have to wait for the results."
This marks the third term for the current Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro.
Polling stations opened yesterday, Sunday, in Venezuela to allow Venezuelan citizens to cast their votes in a tense presidential election.
