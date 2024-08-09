Chemical Company Explosion Injures 15 Persons In Germany

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fifteen people were in an explosion at a German chemical plant.

The German and the German chemical company said that 15 workers suffered injuries in a fire caused by the explosion at the main factory in the city of Ludwigshaven, in southwestern Germany.

The chemical company's fire brigade were able to put out the blaze at the site.

Environmental monitoring detected slightly elevated levels of hydrocarbons in the Ludwigshafen site as well as its vicinity.

"There was no threat to the public at any time," the company stated.

MENAFN09082024000067011011ID1108535424