French, US Foreign Ministers Urge Maximum Restraint In Middle East
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and his American counterpart Antony Blinken called for "maximum restraint" in the Middle East during a phone call on Saturday.
Christophe Lemoine, spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a press statement that the two ministers share "concern over the escalating tensions" in the region. They agreed to continue urging all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid any regional escalation that could have devastating consequences for the countries involved.
Lemoine added that the ministers confirmed during the call their ongoing "joint efforts" to achieve a "sustainable" ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which has been experiencing continuous and destructive warfare for nearly ten months.
