Optellum Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification

Optellum , a global leader in AI-powered early lung diagnosis & precision care, today announced it has successfully achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification. This prestigious milestone underscores Optellum's unwavering commitment to best practices in information security and robust data protection.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard that mandates rigorous controls for establishing, maintaining, and certifying an Information Security Management System (ISMS), and ensures the highest standards of security in sourcing, handling, transferring, and protecting sensitive information. Optellum's ISMS covers all critical areas of a robust information security program including design, development, manufacture, sales, and support of software for clinical decision support for lung disease. The certification process involved a systematic and documented approach to safeguarding company and customer information, including intellectual property, financial data, and entrusted third-party information. The certification was awarded by BSI following a rigorous independent audit.

Optellum's CEO, Dr Johnathan Watkins, noting the milestone, said: "As a healthcare technology company, protection of the assets and data of our customers, partners, and employees is non-negotiable. I would like to congratulate our exceptional staff, in particular Massoud and our Information Security team. Their dedication and expertise have made this achievement possible."

About Optellum

Optellum is a commercial-stage lung health company providing artificial intelligence-based software & services that assist healthcare professionals in early diagnosis and optimal treatment for their patients. The company was founded so that every lung disease patient is diagnosed and treated at the earliest possible stage, when the probability of better health outcomes is highest. The Oxford-based MedTech company's flagship product, Virtual Nodule Clinic (VNC), has FDA 510(k) clearance, CE marking, and CPT coding & CMS payment classification under

Medicare for the application of AI decision-support software in lung cancer diagnosis . It has been deployed in leading healthcare systems across the USA and Europe. Optellum has headquarters at the Oxford Centre for Innovation in Oxford, United Kingdom and a U.S. office at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit optellum or follow

