13-Year-Old Shravya Conquers Everest Base Camp, Sets Her Sights On The Seven Summits

Inspired by her father's climb, Shravya embarks on a bold mission to scale the highest peaks on every continent.

CANADA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Many may desire to climb Everest Base Camp, but only a few achieve it. Thirteen-year-old Shravya achieved this milestone this March and took another step towards reaching the top peaks of each of the seven continents. She is motivated by her father's mountaineering accomplishments, which have fueled her love for exploration.Here are a few excerpts from her recent interview.Interviewer: Why did you decide to accept this challenge?Shravya: My first inspiration came from my dad's 2020 Kilimanjaro climb. At first, I was terrified and thought it would be challenging. I was too hesitant. However, after viewing videos, reading blogs, and speaking with my dad and other experienced climbers, I saw that I could accomplish my goal with the necessary perseverance and training. The fact that it was difficult and I enjoyed pushing myself made the idea appealing.Interviewer: In your opinion, what was the highlight of the hike?Shravya: This trek has so many beautiful features. Meeting the locals was a fantastic experience; they were always amiable and joyful. My dad and I conversed with a woman selling jewelry, which stands out in my memory. Her resemblance to my great-grandmother added a particular touch to our encounter. Witnessing peaks like Ama Dablam, Lhotse, and Mount Everest were among the most beautiful vistas. I felt incredibly at peace among the mountains, and the spirit in the Himalayas is unparalleled.Interviewer: Which portion of the hike was the hardest?Shravya: During the last few days, the temperature dipped to -20 degrees Celsius, and since our rooms lacked heating, staying warm was a continuous battle. My feet swelled from the intense cold, making the walk more difficult. We hiked in March rather than April or May, when it's generally milder, contributing to the extreme cold.Interviewer: What insights did this event give you?Shravya: I learned the value of mental toughness from this trip! The trek to Everest Base Camp required a great deal of mental fortitude. The final day was incredibly taxing as I had to push myself beyond my limits. Faith in my ability is something that finally led to my success. My grandfather and his friends who came along taught me a lot as well; they demonstrated that having a desire does not depend on one's age. I am more grateful for the little things in life now that I have survived the bitter cold and lack of essential utilities in the mountains.Interviewer: What are your plans next?Shravya: I'm eager to go hiking more because my time at Everest Base Camp was amazing. Next, my dad and I want to tackle Africa's Mount Kilimanjaro. Our goal is to climb the highest peak on every continent in the upcoming years. This objective is doable, with a lot of training and determination.Interviewer: Where can others track your travels?Shravya: On my YouTube channel, Hike with Shravya, I love to share my passion for hiking." There are videos of my hikes on my YouTube Channel,“HikewithShravya .”Interviewer: How did you train for this hike?Shravya: To prepare for Everest Base Camp, I combined hiking and dancing. My dad advised me to concentrate on cardio to strengthen my legs and lungs, so every weekend before the trek, we hiked different paths. This increased our fitness and broke in our hiking boots. My dancing training strengthened my legs, which was a big plus. To maintain my physical well-being, I focused on consuming a healthy diet in the months leading up to the climb.Shravya's energy and tenacity serve as an inspiration for what is achievable with patience, preparedness, and desire. Even though she is just starting her quest to reach the highest peaks on each of the seven continents, it is evident that this young explorer is prepared to overcome any obstacles that may arise.

