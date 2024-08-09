Kuwait Amir Congratulates Singapore On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Friday a cable to the President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam congratulating him on the country's National Day. His Highness the Amir wished President Shanmugaratnam good health, and the friendly country and people further progress and prosperity. (end) ahm

