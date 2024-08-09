Kuwait Amir Congratulates Singapore On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable to the President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam congratulating him on the country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished President Shanmugaratnam good health, and the friendly country and people further progress and prosperity. (end)
