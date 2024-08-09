S&T Department Sponsors Student Educational Excursion To SKUAST

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Aiming to stir up scientific curiosity and career awareness, the J&K Science & Innovation Council (J&KSTIC), Department of Science and on Thursday arranged an educational tour for students of Girls High School, Narwara, Srinagar, to Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST).

The university warmly welcomed the students, with Dr. Seemin Lohani, the Assistant Dean of Students' Welfare, greeting them in her office with great kindness.

In her speech, Dr. Lohani emphasized the significance of the visit and detailed the extensive reach, informing the students of the university's multiple campuses, colleges, and research and extension centers throughout the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh Union Territory.

Dr. Lohani assigned an official to guide the students through various departments of the university, and they thanked her for her generosity while she wished them a bright future.

The students' next stop was the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, where they spent the majority of their day engaging with the staff. They met a diverse group of teaching and non-teaching personnel who thoroughly explained various aspects of agricultural engineering.

Professor S.S. Pathania provided an insightful overview of the vast diversity of insects present in the world. He discussed the distinction between beneficial and harmful insects, elaborating on the roles of biological control and the use of insecticides and pesticides.

Professor Pathania also addressed the importance of vermicomposting and raised concerns about the excessive use of chemicals in agriculture, emphasizing the need for sustainable practices.

Dr. Rizwan provided the students with a hands-on demonstration of how beneficial insects are reared in the lab and utilized in agriculture as an alternative to insecticides and pesticides. She emphasized the importance of these practices in promoting sustainable farming.

The SKUAST faculty engaged the students in lively sessions throughout the day.

Additionally, Dr. Rizwan gave the students a practical overview of how honey bees are raised, further illustrating the vital role insects play in agriculture.

Sheikh Haris Nabi, a Senior Reseach Fellow (SRF) introduced the students to the latest advancements in modern technologies applied in agriculture. He demonstrated the use of a 3-D printer and explained how the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics are revolutionizing the agricultural sector.

Ms. Gousia provided the students with an in-depth understanding of key aspects of soil and water conservation. She explained the principles and benefits of drip irrigation, discussed the importance of soil testing, and addressed strategies for managing stress in crops.

She also highlighted techniques for farming under extreme conditions, emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices in maintaining agricultural productivity.

Non-teaching staff comprising Tafazul Hussain Baigh, Altaf Hussain Baigh, and Irshad Ahmad provided the students with a detailed presentation on the indigenous methods of preserving the harvest. They showcased locally made equipment and demonstrated how these traditional techniques can be effectively blended with modern technologies.

Winding up the tour, Dr. Lohani explained how the university could help the students achieve their dreams and instill a sense of entrepreneurship. She stressed the importance of creating job opportunities rather than just seeking them, illustrating her points with various examples.

Dr. Nasir Shah, Additional Director of Science & Technology, emphasized the critical role of sponsorships in enhancing educational experiences. He pointed out that in this region, traditional closed-door lecturing methods are still prevalent and do little to benefit students.

“There is a pressing need for more interactive and experiential learning opportunities, like this educational tour, to truly engage students and broaden their horizons,” Dr. Shah remarked.

Khushboo from 10th grade and Saniya from 9th grade expressed their gratitude to the Science and Technology Department for sponsoring the educational trip.

“The experience greatly enhanced our understanding of various fields and inspired us to pursue our goals with renewed enthusiasm,” the girls said.