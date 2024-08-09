Athletes Stage Power Display To Raise Support For Flood Victims In Ghor, Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Several athletes from Ghor Province organized a power display on Friday morning, August 2nd, to raise awareness and gather aid for flood in the province at the“Flood Victims' Town” in the city of Firuzkuh, the provincial capital.

Abdul Qasim Ferdowsi, a boxer from Ghor, stated,“Many residents of Ghor who lost everything due to devastating floods and are now living in the 'Pasht-e-Gaomurk' area of Firuzkuh need shelter, food, clean drinking water, and other necessities.

We athletes from boxing, parkour, and Muay Thai organized these power displays to attract the attention of the central government and aid organizations to these displaced people.”

Mr. Ferdowsi, also known as the“Snowman of Afghanistan,” expressed concern about the situation of the flood victims in Ghor and emphasized the need for urgent assistance from both the government and national and international aid organizations.

Nazemuddin Nizemi and Zubair, two other athletes from Ghor, also expressed deep concern for the flood victims, stating that these people are currently living in very difficult conditions.

Meanwhile, the displaced persons now residing in the Flood Victims' Town in Firuzkuh have complained about their dire living conditions.

Subhan, a resident of Marghab District in Ghor whose entire possessions were destroyed by the flood, said,“We have been living in 'Pasht-e-Gaomurk' for about five weeks, and we have received no help from the government or organizations. We have no shelter, no clean drinking water, our children have no access to education, and most importantly, we have no food.”

Mohammad Hussain, another flood victim from Marghab District in Ghor, said,“We have been living under the sun for over a month with no assistance so far. We currently have nothing.”

The displaced people are also concerned about the rise in diseases in the flood victims' camp, stating that many children are ill.

Recently, local officials in Ghor reported that 400 families displaced by the destructive floods, who had left their original areas, have settled in Firuzkuh and the Flood Victims' Town. They also mentioned ongoing efforts to provide the best services for disaster survivors and to build shelters for the flood victims.

The recent devastating floods in Ghor Province have resulted in numerous casualties, including women and children. Many homes and shops have been destroyed, agricultural lands and orchards have been lost, and thousands of livestock have perished.

The dire situation faced by the flood victims in Ghor underscores the urgent need for coordinated relief efforts and support from both national and international communities.

The efforts by local athletes to raise awareness are commendable, but substantial aid and resources are required to address the immediate needs of the displaced families.

