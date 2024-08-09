WFP Cuts Aid To Hundreds Of Pregnant Women In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Food Programme has announced it will not be able to assist 600,000 pregnant women in Afghanistan with nutritious food this solar year due to budget constraints.

The organization stated on Tuesday, August 6th, through a message on its official social media, that it had supported 1.6 million pregnant and lactating women last year to prevent malnutrition-related illnesses.

The World Food Programme emphasized its support for pregnant and lactating women in Afghanistan to prevent and treat malnutrition in the country.

Earlier, the World Food Programme issued a report on World Food Day, warning that 3 million children in Afghanistan suffer from malnutrition.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid agencies in Afghanistan have consistently warned of escalating humanitarian crises and budget shortages to meet the needs of the vulnerable in the country.

According to the World Health Organization's report, 24 mothers and 167 children across Afghanistan die daily due to preventable pregnancy and childbirth-related illnesses.

The dire situation in Afghanistan demands urgent international support to address the nutrition and health needs of its most vulnerable populations. With ongoing crises exacerbating the already challenging conditions, swift and coordinated efforts are crucial to prevent further loss of life and suffering among Afghan women and children.

Efforts by global organizations like the World Food Programme highlight the critical role of sustained funding and international solidarity in providing lifesaving assistance to Afghan mothers and children, underscoring the urgent need for continued support amid these challenging times.

