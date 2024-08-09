Supreme Court Grants Bail To Manish Sisodia In Excise Policy Irregularities Case With Conditions
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Supreme Court grants bail to former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise scam case in both CBI and ED case.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
