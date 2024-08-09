'Pura Mahaul Badal Diya': Pakistani Cricketers Celebrate Arshad Nadeem's Historic Olympic Gold (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Arshad Nadeem etched his name into the history on Thursday by setting a new Olympic record in the men's javelin throw at the Stade de France in Paris, clinching the medal and bringing glory to Pakistan. His remarkable throw of 92.97 meters not only secured the top spot but also marked a historic achievement for his country, which had last won an Olympic medal in 1992 when their hockey team secured bronze.

The fiercely contested final featured the world's 12 best throwers, with India's Neeraj Chopra, the defending Olympic champion, battling Nadeem for the top honor. Despite Neeraj's season-best throw of 89.45 meters, he had to settle for the silver medal, as Nadeem's outstanding performance remained unmatched. Anderson Peters of Grenada completed the podium, winning the bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters.

In a gracious display of sportsmanship, Neeraj Chopra acknowledged Nadeem's achievement, stating, "It was Nadeem's day," and congratulated the new Olympic champion.

For Pakistan, Nadeem's victory is monumental, marking the nation's first-ever individual Olympic gold medal and its first Olympic medal in track and field. The country erupted in joy, with celebrations resonating from every corner.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar expressed his elation through a video message on social media, where he praised Nadeem's determination and effort. "Out of nowhere, this son of a lion has won Pakistan a gold medal. What a player, Arshad! You have achieved this on your own, with your own hard work and caliber. Many congratulations to you, to Pakistan. The mood of the entire country has changed with one gold medal... One guy is trending across the whole world, that is Arshad Nadeem," Akhtar exclaimed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shared a video on its Instagram account, showing cricketers Umar Gul and Sarfaraz Ahmad jumping with joy as they watched Nadeem's second throw cross the 90-meter mark, further fueling the country's celebrations.

Here's a look at how Pakistan celebrated Nadeem's historic gold medal: