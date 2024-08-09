Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-392 Aug 09 2024: Check Today's Winning Ticket, Prize Money HERE
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 392 : The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Aug 09) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-392 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-392 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.
Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-392 prize breakup:
1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
Result Awaited
2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Result Awaited
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Result Awaited
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Result Awaited
4th Prize: Rs 5000
Result Awaited
5th Prize: Rs 1000
Result Awaited
6th Prize: Rs 500
Result Awaited
7th Prize: Rs 100
Result Awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.
MENAFN09082024007385015968ID1108535314
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.