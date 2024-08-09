Country Wants Corruption, Dynasty, Appeasement To Quit India, Says PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday said inspired by the Quit India movement, the country wants to get rid of all evils - corruption, dynasty and appeasement.

While paying homage to participants of the Quit India movement, Prime Minister shared a on social X in which he spoke about the movement and how it gained steam.

"Homage to all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu's leadership. It was truly a watershed moment in our freedom struggle," his post read.

The Prime Minister said in Hindi, "Our new generation should know what happened on August 9, 1942. Mahatma Gandhi had given the mantra, and Quit India movement provided a fresh impetus to the country's fight for freedom."

"This movement united the country to get rid of the British rule. It was the time, when all strata of society (poor, rich, urban and rural people) participated in the Bharat Chodo Andolan," he said.

"Lakhs of youths left education, books. If we go into the pages of history, then we will know that the country's first freedom struggle started in 1857. From 1857 to 1942, this movement reached its crescendo, and in five years, in 1947, Britishers were forced to leave the country," he added.

The Prime Minister said, "Inspired by the movement, the country wants to get rid of all the evils. Only one thing is reverberating in the country Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India, Appeasement quit India."

Quit India Movement or Bharat Chodo Andolan, launched in Bombay, was a turning point in the country's freedom struggle.

In a speech, Mahatma Gandhi said, "Here is a mantra, a short one that I give you. You may imprint it on your hearts and let every breath of yours give expression to it. The mantra is: 'do or die'. We shall either free India or die in the attempt; we shall not live to see the perpetuation of our slavery."