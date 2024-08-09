Stratasys Moving, Shares Forge Ahead

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares gained Thursday, on the announcement its plans to move its U.S.-based headquarters from Eden Prairie, Minn. to a new Minnetonka campus. With the move, Stratasys will consolidate most Minnesota-based offices into one larger, more dynamic corporate campus.

The new corporate campus, comprised of two leased buildings on the current United Care campus site, is expected to open its doors on January 6, 2025. It will feature the latest technology, enhanced amenities, and thoughtfully designed work areas to inspire innovation and creativity. This will ultimately also strengthen Stratasys' ability to deliver exceptional value and service to customers and partners.

The company expects the move to increase collaboration and productivity. It is also an opportunity to take advantage of the current real estate environment. The new campus will offer a compelling and attractive workspace for top talent in the region.

Stratasys will maintain a presence in Eden Prairie with its Stratasys Direct Manufacturing facility. Stratasys intends to list the current Edenvale headquarters building and its Wallace Road buildings for sale as staff transition to the Minnetonka site.

Stratasys Inc. was founded in Eden Prairie in 1989 by former CEO and current board member, Scott Crump.

SSYS shares picked up 16 cents, or 2.2%, to $7.38.

