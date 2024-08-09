Watch TD Bank, Workday, Snowflake, And More

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Solid second-quarter results reminded that TD (TD) is a solid firm. The company posted an EPS of C$2.04, thanks to gains from Wealth Management & Insurance. Assets managed increased by 6% Y/Y.

CEO Bharat Masrani said that TD delivered significant positive operating leverage. This incuded risk and control infrastructure. Despite the indirect reference to dealing with the money laundering scandal, markets are not at ease. TD stock rose by 1.6%, only to end the day down by 1.94% and closing at $55.01.

In the software sector, Workday (WDAY) lost 11.23% in after-hours trade. It cut its full-year subscription revenue guidance to $7.7B - $7.725B, up by 17% Y/Y.

Snowflake (SNOW) risks breaking down below $150. The firm posted mixed Q1/2025 results. Revenue exceeded analyst estimates but EPS of $0.14 is below the $0.17 analyst expectations. The firm needs to cut share-based compensation levels to gain investor confidence.

Palantir (PLTR) is another software firm whose stock-based compensation remains too high. Shares peaked at $25, failing to break out above that level. The stock risks falling below $20, despite strong growth, profitability, and stock momentum. Its valuation of a 75.6 times non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio is too high for the market to absorb.

