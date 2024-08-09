Trump Media Unwraps TV Streaming Service

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Trump & Group (NASDAQ: DJT) shares declined mid-week Wednesday, as the operator of the social media Truth Social announced today that it has successfully launched linear TV streaming on devices.

In order to access TV streaming, according to this morning's news release,“iOS users will need to update the Truth Social app through the Apple App Store unless their devices are set to automatically download updates. Then, users can access TV streaming on the Truth Social app by clicking on a Truth+ streaming icon shaped like a TV. Users can view streaming content as stand-alone channels or in a separate picture-in-picture (“PiP”) window while scrolling on the Truth Social platform.”

The launch is reportedly powered by TMTG's new, custom-built content delivery network.

“We've hit a big milestone in our TV streaming rollout, with the service now available across the entire Truth Social platform-iOS, Android, and the Web,” said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes.“Our uncancellable CDN is delivering high-quality TV streaming to all Truth Social users. As we continue to test the service, we look forward to rolling out new Truth+ apps for over-the-top streaming to mobile devices and TVs.”

DJT shares opened Wednesday down $1.01, or 3.7%, to $26.10.

